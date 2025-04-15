Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    1,000,000 XRP Not Level Anymore

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 15/04/2025 - 12:08
    XRP losing key on-chain level as network's activity going down
    Advertisement
    1,000,000 XRP Not Level Anymore
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With on-chain metrics and technical indicators suggesting a worrying slowdown, XRP is once again having difficulty holding its ground. XRP has experienced yet another price rejection close to the 100 EMA, a critical dynamic resistance line that the asset has not been able to break since late February following a brief test of the upper boundary of its descending trading channel. With its current price at about $2.14, XRP is holding onto modest gains but is losing ground.

    Advertisement

    The asset is situated below several resistance levels, such as $2.23 and $2.42, which have both caused reversals in the past. Support is still weak, and $2.00 is the nearest noteworthy threshold. A decline below this threshold might lead to a second retest of the local bottom around $1.95.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    From the standpoint of network activity, the situation is equally concerning. Payments across the XRP Ledger have significantly decreased, according to on-chain data. As of April 14, the amount of money transferred daily between accounts has dropped below the psychological one million threshold, reaching 997,121. 

    HOT Stories
    $150,361,090 XRP Mystery Stuns Community, Here's What's Really Behind It
    Bitcoin to Behave Similarly to Gold for Next Few Thousand Years: US Government’s Top Crypto Executive
    Breaking: KuCoin Issues Statement Following Massive Outage
    Binance Traders Overwhelmingly Long XRP

    Related
    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Prints Insanely Positive Open Interest Record
    Tue, 04/15/2025 - 11:31
    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Prints Insanely Positive Open Interest Record
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Advertisement

    Although the number may appear to be slightly lower, it is actually a critical threshold that has historically been associated with network outages and decreased user engagement. A token that primarily depends on real-world use cases to generate value may be at risk of declining network activity, which frequently indicates waning investor confidence or a lull in institutional utility. 

    This sentiment is supported by the volume stagnation seen on the price chart. Over the past week, XRP's trading volume has been declining, which emphasizes the lack of bullish conviction even in the face of macromarket improvement. Bitcoin's resilience is driving a recovery on the larger cryptocurrency market, while XRP seems to be falling behind.

    Any rally in the near term runs the risk of turning into a bull trap unless the asset effectively breaks above the $2.42 resistance, with increasing volume and a reversal in on-chain usage. To put it briefly, XRP needs to pick up both technical strength and transactional activity again in order to avoid being one of the few laggards in a market that is otherwise reviving.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 15, 2025 - 11:41
    Coinbase to End Support for 49 Assets: Which Cryptos Are Affected?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 15, 2025 - 11:31
    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Prints Insanely Positive Open Interest Record
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    1001 Crypto Nights: The Grandest Music Festival at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Own Unveils the Infrastructure for RWAs Need to Move, Trade, and Evolve — at Unchained Summit
    HODL 2025: Blockchain’s Brightest Minds. All in Dubai
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    1001 Crypto Nights: The Grandest Music Festival at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Own Unveils the Infrastructure for RWAs Need to Move, Trade, and Evolve — at Unchained Summit
    HODL 2025: Blockchain’s Brightest Minds. All in Dubai
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    1,000,000 XRP Not Level Anymore
    Coinbase to End Support for 49 Assets: Which Cryptos Are Affected?
    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Prints Insanely Positive Open Interest Record
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD