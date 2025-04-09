Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP Will Flip Ethereum by End of Year, Predicts Crypto Law Expert

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 9/04/2025 - 10:45
    Crypto lawyer reveals when XRP will flip Ethereum
    Advertisement
    XRP Will Flip Ethereum by End of Year, Predicts Crypto Law Expert
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Hard as it might be to picture for some in the crypto mainstream, there is a growing view in segments of the industry that XRP could actually flip Ethereum in market cap before the end of this year — and it is not just speculation from retail corners.

    Advertisement

    That is a prediction being put forward by John Deaton, founder of CryptoLawUS and longtime representative of XRP holders in the Ripple-SEC case, who believes the gap between the two is smaller than many want to admit.

    Related
    First U.S.-Based XRP ETF Debuts with ‘Very Respectable’ Trading Volume
    Wed, 04/09/2025 - 05:23
    First U.S.-Based XRP ETF Debuts with ‘Very Respectable’ Trading Volume
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    XRP Will Flip Ethereum by End of Year, Predicts Crypto Law Expert
    No RLUSD Minted Since April 2 – Is Something Cooking?
    1,320,000,000 DOGE in 48 Hours – What's Happening?
    New Development in SEC-Ripple Drama Raises Eyebrows

    The recent launch of the 2x XRP ETF (XXRP) seems to support that argument. Five million dollars in day-one trading volume does not make headlines on its own — especially not in a space obsessed with billion-dollar flows — but when placed in context, it starts to signal something more. 

    Advertisement

    That figure puts XXRP in the top 5% of ETF launches historically, and it is roughly 4x the volume than the 2x Solana ETF (SOLT) saw.

    Deaton's take is not just based on trading data. He often mentions that over 75,000 XRP holders joined together to petition the court in the Ripple case. He thinks this is a unique way to measure real-world alignment and long-term conviction. 

    Related
    XRP to $12.50: Standard Chartered Issues Epic Price Prediction
    Tue, 04/08/2025 - 19:28
    XRP to $12.50: Standard Chartered Issues Epic Price Prediction
    Caroline AmosunCaroline Amosun

    While Ethereum's market cap is around $177.7 billion, XRP's is $106.5 billion. But when you look at the whole picture, it is a different story. XRP's FDV is actually higher at $184.15 billion, slightly above Ethereum's $178.95 billion. At least on paper, these numbers are starting to challenge assumptions.

    Related
    8,900% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns XRP Bulls
    Tue, 04/08/2025 - 16:03
    8,900% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns XRP Bulls
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Ethereum still has the upper hand when it comes to developer activity, smart contract adoption and institutional trust. But XRP is not trying to be like Ethereum. It is taking a different path, focusing on payments, compliance and growing accessibility through products like XXRP.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 9, 2025 - 10:29
    No RLUSD Minted Since April 2 – Is Something Cooking?
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Apr 9, 2025 - 9:47
    Ethereum (ETH) Whales Capitulate: Is It Over?
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    CISO Indonesia 2025: Elevating Cybersecurity Strategies for a Resilient Digital Future
    ZKcandy Supercharges Web3 Mobile Gaming with L2 Mainnet Launch
    Freedx Secures Key DASP License in El Salvador
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CISO Indonesia 2025: Elevating Cybersecurity Strategies for a Resilient Digital Future
    ZKcandy Supercharges Web3 Mobile Gaming with L2 Mainnet Launch
    Freedx Secures Key DASP License in El Salvador
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Will Flip Ethereum by End of Year, Predicts Crypto Law Expert
    No RLUSD Minted Since April 2 – Is Something Cooking?
    Ethereum (ETH) Whales Capitulate: Is It Over?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD