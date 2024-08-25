    XRP Unexpected Price Drop Wipes Millions in Volume

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP faces unexpected price drop as millions flow out of market
    Sun, 25/08/2024 - 11:01
    XRP Unexpected Price Drop Wipes Millions in Volume
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A drop in trading volume was caused by the sudden and severe price drop that XRP recently suffered. Many traders and investors were taken aback by this abrupt change, which has caused them to worry about the state of the market and XRP's prospects going forward.

    Advertisement

    With a nearly 2% decline, the price of the digital asset dropped from $0.61 to about $0.6. The implications are more profound when taking into account the trading volume, which also fell dramatically during this time, even though a 2% decline might not seem disastrous at first.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The weaker weekend trading session when market activity typically tends to be lower could be the cause of the volume decline. But this is not the only thing at work. Its inability to overcome the crucial $0.61 barrier, which has served as a psychological barrier for the asset, is primarily to blame for XRP's recent difficulties.

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi Era Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Awakens: Details
    Ethereum Co-Founder Names Major Tech Threats
    SHIB Price Breaks Out Despite Shibarium's 88.24% Key Metric Plunge
    Ripple Celebrates Another SEC Loss: Details

    Related
    SHIB Price Breaks Out Despite Shibarium's 88.24% Key Metric Plunge
    Sat, 08/24/2024 - 20:00
    SHIB Price Breaks Out Despite Shibarium's 88.24% Key Metric Plunge
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Since it presented XRP with its first significant obstacle following its attempt to breakout earlier this year, this resistance level has proven to be a formidable barrier. There is now more selling pressure as a result of the inability to maintain momentum and break through this crucial level, which has also reduced buying support. As a result of this situation, traders are becoming less confident in the market and are retreating from their positions, which has resulted in the volume decline mentioned earlier.

    The market's response points to a growing lack of confidence regarding XRP's ability to overcome the $0.61 barrier and maintain any upward momentum in the near future. The market is keeping a careful eye out for any indications of fresh buying interest as XRP remains close to the $0.60 mark.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 25, 2024 - 10:38
    Shiba Inu 1.28 Trillion in 24 Hours: SHIB Is Back?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 25, 2024 - 10:02
    Bearish Ethereum Warning Issued by Tuur Demeester
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Layer-2 Meme Coin Pepe Unchained Raises $10M in Presale Event
    Making India a Global Hub for Blockchain: Giakaa Capital Unites Government, Investors, and Startups at India Blockchain Summit 2024
    TOKEN2049 Singapore Exhibition Opportunities Sold Out: Limited Tickets Remain for the World’s Largest Web3 Event With 20,000 Attendees and 500+ Side Events
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Unexpected Price Drop Wipes Millions in Volume
    Shiba Inu 1.28 Trillion in 24 Hours: SHIB Is Back?
    Bearish Ethereum Warning Issued by Tuur Demeester
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD