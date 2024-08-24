XRP Prediction for August 24

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started positively for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 2.85% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of XRP has broken the local resistance level of $0.6145. If the bar closes above that mark, the upward move may continue to the $0.62 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is also bullish. If the daily candle closes above the resistance level of $0.6150, the accumulated energy might be enough for continued growth to the $0.64 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP keeps accumulating energy for a sharp move.

However, if a breakout of the interim area of $0.65 happens, there is a chance of a test of the resistance at $0.7425 shortly.

XRP is trading at $0.6210 at press time.