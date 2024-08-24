    Original U.Today article

    XRP Prediction for August 24

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can rate of XRP rise faster than other coins?
    Sat, 24/08/2024 - 16:31
    The weekend has started positively for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has risen by 2.85% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the price of XRP has broken the local resistance level of $0.6145. If the bar closes above that mark, the upward move may continue to the $0.62 zone tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is also bullish. If the daily candle closes above the resistance level of $0.6150, the accumulated energy might be enough for continued growth to the $0.64 zone soon.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP keeps accumulating energy for a sharp move.

    However, if a breakout of the interim area of $0.65 happens, there is a chance of a test of the resistance at $0.7425 shortly.

    XRP is trading at $0.6210 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

