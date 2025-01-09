Advertisement
    XRP Price Volatility Getting Squeezed

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP might regain some serious power as price makes volatility turn
    Thu, 9/01/2025 - 11:54
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As the market waits for a clear move, the price of XRP appears to be containing its volatility as it consolidates within a narrowing triangle pattern. XRP is currently trading around $2.19. It has had difficulty breaking important resistance levels but is maintaining its position above important supports, suggesting that a breakout may be imminent. 

    Both the rising support trendline and the upper resistance line are respected by XRP, according to the price structure. This pattern usually denotes market indecision as buyers and sellers balance one another out. Nevertheless, as the pressure increases, sudden movement either upward or downward frequently follows such a squeeze. The next level of support for XRP is $2.10, which is followed by $1.84, where the 100 EMA offers more support. The critical resistance level on the upside is still $2.50.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    If XRP breaks above this level, it may move toward $2.80 and possibly $3.00, depending on the state of the market. Failure to maintain support, however, might cause the price to drop toward the 200 EMA, which is at $1.60 or even $1.22. XRP has had a remarkable run in recent months, with the asset still up a significant amount from its pre-bull rally levels even with the current consolidation. Its resilience is still largely attributed to its robust network activity and community-driven momentum.

    But based on the market structure, it appears that traders are being cautious while they await confirmation of the next direction. In the future, XRP's short-term course will depend on its capacity to escape this triangle. More selling pressure could result from a bearish breakdown, but a bullish breakout would probably rekindle interest and attract new inflows.

    For the time being, the market appears to be concentrated on Bitcoin's performance and more general economic considerations, which may have an impact on XRP's trajectory. As the market moves toward a pivotal point, traders should monitor volume as well as the crucial support and resistance levels during this phase. It is still unclear whether XRP can profit from its current position, but the next few weeks will be crucial.

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

