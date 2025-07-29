Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    BlackRock: Stablecoins Reinforce Long-Term Case for Bitcoin

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 29/07/2025 - 17:31
    The asset management behemoth is convinced that stablecoins actually reinforce the long-term case for the leading cryptocurrency
    Advertisement
    BlackRock: Stablecoins Reinforce Long-Term Case for Bitcoin
    Cover image via www.flickr.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    BlackRock, the world's top asset manager, has opined that stablecoins could reinforce the case for Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency. 

    Bitcoin is viewed as a "potential return diversifier" by the asset management behemoth.  

    The financial titan has noted that Bitcoin has had a "banner year," soaring by more than 25%.

    HOT Stories
    Shytoshi Kusama Teases New Partnership, Details Hidden, But Here Are Some
    Bitcoin Core Releases New Version for Testing: Details
    Coinbase's XRP Holdings Shrink 40% in Sudden Wallet Rotation
    XRP to Moon? Ex-Goldman Sachs Analyst Issues Bold Forecast

    Stablecoins reinforcing dollar dominance 

    BlackRock has noted that the recent passage of the stablecoin legislation in the US is cementing the role of dollar-pegged tokens as a "payment method" in the U.S. 

    Advertisement

    The financial behemoth is convinced that the GENIUS Act, which regulates the stablecoin sector, will be able to bolster the dominance of the US dollar. 

    One would expect some upward pressure on Treasury demand due to growing stablecoin issuance. However, BlackRock predicts that the rise of stablecoins will not dramatical affect short-term Treasury yields. The asset manager has explained that the money will come from investors who hold similar safe assets like short-term bond ETFs. Hence, stablecoins will not add much to new demand since money will be simply recycled.

    Moreover, the market is being flooded with short-term debt, so supply is actually outstripping demand. 

    BlackRock's stablecoin play 

    BlackRock has been part of the burgeoning stablecoin sector for quite for time. In March 2024, the massive asset manager launched a blockchain-based tokenized liquidity fund that invests in U.S. treasuries. 

    In 2022, BlackRock took a minority stake in USDC issuer Circle, which went public earlier this year. 

    #BlackRock #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 29, 2025 - 16:07
    How Low Can Bitcoin Price Go? Bollinger Bands Have Some Idea
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jul 29, 2025 - 16:01
    Binance Coin Reverses Gains, Key BNB Price Levels to Watch
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Queens Park Rangers and TokenFi Announces New Partnership
    Shinkai Launches v1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live with USDC & Coinbase x402
    Mento Selects Wormhole as its Official Interoperability Provider to Power Multichain FX
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BlackRock: Stablecoins Reinforce Long-Term Case for Bitcoin
    How Low Can Bitcoin Price Go? Bollinger Bands Have Some Idea
    Binance Coin Reverses Gains, Key BNB Price Levels to Watch
    Show all