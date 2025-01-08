Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses 12% in Matter of Hours: Not That Bad

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Dogecoin lost major part of its value as it loses support in background
    Wed, 8/01/2025 - 12:47
    A
    A
    A
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses 12% in Matter of Hours: Not That Bad
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Considering the volatility of the market as a whole, Dogecoin's performance is still comparatively stable despite a recent 12% decline to trade at about $0.34. DOGE has returned to its 50 EMA, a crucial support level, as a result of the sell-off. Even though the drop suggests that momentum is waning, the bigger picture suggests that DOGE may still have room to recover.

    Advertisement

    There are conflicting signals in on-chain data. Indicating a decrease in speculative activity, open interest in DOGE futures has fallen by 15.35% to $3.58 billion. But over the past day, the volume of derivatives has increased by 108.98% to $12.07 billion. As traders respond to price changes, this implies increased market activity. Interestingly, long positions dominated liquidations; in a single day over $26.98 million was liquidated, indicating traders' overly optimistic outlook. 

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    On a technical level, DOGE's price is getting close to a turning point. The 100 EMA supports the $0.29 level, which acts as a crucial backup area. DOGE might test $0.23, the 200 EMA and a long-term support level, if it breaks below this. On the upside, a technical and psychological barrier at $0.40 represents resistance. 

    HOT Stories
    BNB Adopted As Strategic Reserve Asset in This Country: Ex-Binance CZ
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki: 'Bitcoin Crashing. Great News'
    Spot Bitcoin ETFs Attract $1.7 Billion Worth of Inflows in Four Days
    Ark Invest’s Crypto Head Calls It Quits

    Related
    Spot Bitcoin ETFs Attract $1.7 Billion Worth of Inflows in Four Days
    Wed, 01/08/2025 - 07:59
    Spot Bitcoin ETFs Attract $1.7 Billion Worth of Inflows in Four Days
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    The next target is close to $0.45, and a breakout above this level might rekindle bullish momentum. Despite recent volatility, DOGE's community and distinct market position offer hope for a rebound. Historically, the asset's capacity to draw in retail investors during downturns has served as a hedge against prolonged drops. 

    To find out if DOGE is consolidating or continues retracing, traders should keep a careful eye on volume and market activity for the time being. DOGE's current support levels are a critical test. Failure to hold key zones would probably hasten a decline, but a rebound might pave the way for another rally. Traders are encouraged to exercise caution and think about the larger market environment before making choices.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 8, 2025 - 12:07
    20.7 Million RLUSD In 24 Hours As Ripple President Makes Crucial RLUSD Statement
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Jan 8, 2025 - 11:17
    SHIB Price Prediction for January 8
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    DDB Miner Opens New Instruments for Crypto Audience
    New Solana Layer-2 Scaling Solution Solaxy Raises $8.9m in Presale Funding
    New Meme Coin Wall Street Pepe Raises $42M for Trading Community Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses 12% in Matter of Hours: Not That Bad
    20.7 Million RLUSD In 24 Hours As Ripple President Makes Crucial RLUSD Statement
    SHIB Price Prediction for January 8
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD