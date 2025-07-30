Advertisement
    Satoshi Nakamoto’s Iconic Statement Rings Through Decades, Community Still Stunned

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 30/07/2025 - 8:11
    Satoshi Nakamoto made his historic statement 15 years ago; it has become a catchphrase already
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Iconic Statement Rings Through Decades, Community Still Stunned
    The crypto community is buzzing as it is discussing the iconic phrase made by the mysterious Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, exactly 15 years ago.

    By now, his words have already turned into a catchphrase used by Bitcoin maximalists when they feel reluctant to make anything about BTC (what is already obvious to them) clear to skeptics.

    Satoshi's argument becomes legendary, but here’s a big catch

    This phrase goes as follows: “If you don’t believe me or don’t get it, I don’t have time to try to convince you, sorry.” Satoshi posted it on the BitcoinTalk forum on July 29, 2010.

    In particular, Coinbase chief executive officer, Brian Armstrong published a screenshot with that forum message of Satoshi on his X account. Armstrong added: “It took some time, but there are hundreds of millions of people that get it now.”
    Armstrong’s tweet was shared by JAN3 CEO Samson Mow (who used to work together with the Satoshi ally mentioned in the Bitcoin whitepaper – Adam Back). Mow quoted a song by Nirvana when commenting on Armstrong’s statement.

    In the Nirvana song quoted by Mow, the JAN3 boss seems to criticize those who are into Bitcoin hype without understanding the underlying philosophy of it, likely meaning that those “hundreds of millions of people” mentioned by the Coinbase CEO are just that kind of people.

    Strategy stuns with another huge Bitcoin buy

    On Tuesday, July 29, the Bitcoin treasury company spearheaded by Michael Saylor, Strategy, announced a record purchase of BTC. This time, the largest corporate Bitcoin holder acquired a mind-boggling 21,021 BTC, paying roughly $2.46 billion for it.

    Also, the company has achieved an impressive 25% Bitcoin yield year-to-date in 2025. As of 29th July, Strategy’s Bitcoin stash has increased to 628,791 BTC acquired for approximately $46.08 billion and is currently valued at $74,294,863,484.  

