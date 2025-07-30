Satoshi Nakamoto’s Iconic Statement Rings Through Decades, Community Still Stunned

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto community is buzzing as it is discussing the iconic phrase made by the mysterious Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, exactly 15 years ago.

By now, his words have already turned into a catchphrase used by Bitcoin maximalists when they feel reluctant to make anything about BTC (what is already obvious to them) clear to skeptics.

Satoshi's argument becomes legendary, but here’s a big catch

This phrase goes as follows: “If you don’t believe me or don’t get it, I don’t have time to try to convince you, sorry.” Satoshi posted it on the BitcoinTalk forum on July 29, 2010.

In particular, Coinbase chief executive officer, Brian Armstrong published a screenshot with that forum message of Satoshi on his X account. Armstrong added: “It took some time, but there are hundreds of millions of people that get it now.”

Armstrong’s tweet was shared by JAN3 CEO Samson Mow (who used to work together with the Satoshi ally mentioned in the Bitcoin whitepaper – Adam Back). Mow quoted a song by Nirvana when commenting on Armstrong’s statement.

In the immortal words of Kurt Cobain:



He's the one

Who likes all our pretty songs

And he likes to sing along

And he likes to shoot his gun

But he knows not what it means

Knows not what it means pic.twitter.com/VYplEPa64H — Samson Mow (@Excellion) July 30, 2025

In the Nirvana song quoted by Mow, the JAN3 boss seems to criticize those who are into Bitcoin hype without understanding the underlying philosophy of it, likely meaning that those “hundreds of millions of people” mentioned by the Coinbase CEO are just that kind of people.

Strategy stuns with another huge Bitcoin buy

On Tuesday, July 29, the Bitcoin treasury company spearheaded by Michael Saylor, Strategy, announced a record purchase of BTC. This time, the largest corporate Bitcoin holder acquired a mind-boggling 21,021 BTC, paying roughly $2.46 billion for it.

Strategy has acquired 21,021 BTC for ~$2.46 billion at ~$117,256 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 25.0% YTD 2025. As of 7/29/2025, we hodl 628,791 $BTC acquired for ~$46.08 billion at ~$73,277 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRK $STRF $STRD $STRC https://t.co/PEQQGfvkYe — Michael Saylor (@saylor) July 29, 2025

Also, the company has achieved an impressive 25% Bitcoin yield year-to-date in 2025. As of 29th July, Strategy’s Bitcoin stash has increased to 628,791 BTC acquired for approximately $46.08 billion and is currently valued at $74,294,863,484.