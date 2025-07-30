Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): It's Long-Term Now, Fundamental Shift

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 30/07/2025 - 13:18
    Shiba Inu in transitional state as 80% of holders are holding to it for more than a year
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): It's Long-Term Now, Fundamental Shift
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    A mixed but instructive picture is painted by Shiba Inu's recent price performance. SHIB has entered a sharp correction after failing to maintain a breakout above the resistance level of $0.00001447. It is currently hovering around $0.0000126 and is in danger of breaking through the 50-day moving average. Technical indicators indicate more downward pressure, and a move toward the $0.000011 support zone appears likely if bulls do not intervene quickly

    Structural SHIB shift

    Beyond the fluctuations in price, however, a more profound and structural shift is taking place — one that essentially changes the way SHIB functions as a market asset. Nearly 80% of all SHIB is currently held by long-term investors, as indicated by data from IntoTheBlock (wallets holding for more than a year). For a token that first prospered on speculative hype and transient rallies, this is a startling evolution.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    In contrast to the more than 10% decline in short-term traders over the past year, the proportion of holders with one year or more has remained stable and is even increasing. This sustained dominance brings stability, which SHIB has not had in the past. Violent downward swings are less common when the majority of tokens are locked up in long-duration addresses, which reduces the likelihood of large-scale dumping.

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum Most Important Macro Trade for Next Decade: Tom Lee
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Iconic Statement Rings Through Decades, Community Still Stunned
    Coinbase to Introduce New XRP and SOL Products
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Moon or Doom Price Moment, Will Solana's (SOL) Golden Cross Help? Bitcoin (BTC) Price Explosion Coming

    Is it that good?

    It also increases resilience in times of market volatility, when 80% of the supply is dormant. SHIB just cannot move as easily. This shows that new capital and speculative interest in the SHIB ecosystem are slowing down. There is less buying pressure during rallies when there are fewer short-term players, which may account for the poor follow-through following recent gains.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 07/30/2025 - 05:31
    Coinbase to Introduce New XRP and SOL Products
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Shiba Inu is essentially going through a transitional stage. It is evolving into a passive long-term asset for many people, not just a meme-driven gamble. Because of this, it may be less explosive but also more dependable. The days of traders experiencing 100% daily spikes might be over. Long-term holders are beginning to see it less as a moonshot and more as a silent wager on societal conviction and slow adoption.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jul 30, 2025 - 12:57
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 30
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Jul 30, 2025 - 12:55
    XRP Price Prediction for July 30
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M as Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
    Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment from Draper Associates and Draper Dragon to Pioneer Native dApp Infrastructure on Bitcoin
    Falcon Finance Secures $10 Million Initial Investment from World Liberty Financial to Advance Cross-Platform Stablecoin Development
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): It's Long-Term Now, Fundamental Shift
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 30
    XRP Price Prediction for July 30
    Show all