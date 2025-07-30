Advertisement
    Coinbase to Introduce New XRP and SOL Products

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 30/07/2025 - 5:31
    Nano XRP and Solana (SOL) futures are set to be launched by Coinbase Derivatives
    Coinbase Derivatives has announced the launch of nano perpetual-style futures for XRP and Solana (SOL). Both products will debut on Aug. 18.

    Nana perpetual futures, explained 

    As the term "nano" suggests, these futures will have small contract sizes, thus substantially lowering capital requirements. 

    Coinbase initially announced the launch of perpetual-style futures in the US last month.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Moon or Doom Price Moment, Will Solana's (SOL) Golden Cross Help? Bitcoin (BTC) Price Explosion Coming
    XRP Beats Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto Now $130 Billion Whale, 18,120,000,000 Dogecoin in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest
    Coinbase Lists Two New Cryptocurrencies: Details

    Unlike ordinary futures, the perpetual futures offered by Coinbase have no monthly expirations. These are long-dated contracts that will expire only after five years. 

    It started with the launch of nano Bitcoin futures (0.01 BTC) and nano Ether futures (0.10 ETH). 

    The products are fully regulated, which is a novelty for US customers who used to have to rely on offshore unregulated trading platforms in order to gain access to U.S. futures. 

    Notably, the new products allow trading with an impressive 10x leverage. 

    Other recent developments 

    In other news, Gemini, another major US-based exchange, recently added support for XRP, Solana (SOL), and some other tokens, including Shiba Inu (SHIB), as collateral for margin trading. 

    Meanwhile, the Teucrium 2× Long Daily XRP ETF (XXRP) recently topped a total of $300 million in net inflows. 

    #XRP News #Ripple News #Solana News
