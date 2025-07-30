Coinbase to Introduce New XRP and SOL Products

Advertisement

Coinbase Derivatives has announced the launch of nano perpetual-style futures for XRP and Solana (SOL). Both products will debut on Aug. 18.

Nana perpetual futures, explained

As the term "nano" suggests, these futures will have small contract sizes, thus substantially lowering capital requirements.

Coinbase initially announced the launch of perpetual-style futures in the US last month.

Unlike ordinary futures, the perpetual futures offered by Coinbase have no monthly expirations. These are long-dated contracts that will expire only after five years.

Advertisement

It started with the launch of nano Bitcoin futures (0.01 BTC) and nano Ether futures (0.10 ETH).

The products are fully regulated, which is a novelty for US customers who used to have to rely on offshore unregulated trading platforms in order to gain access to U.S. futures.

Notably, the new products allow trading with an impressive 10x leverage.

Other recent developments

In other news, Gemini, another major US-based exchange, recently added support for XRP, Solana (SOL), and some other tokens, including Shiba Inu (SHIB), as collateral for margin trading.

Meanwhile, the Teucrium 2× Long Daily XRP ETF (XXRP) recently topped a total of $300 million in net inflows.