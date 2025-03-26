BlackRock and Fidelity Predicted to Join XRP ETF Race by Top Analyst

Nate Geraci, one of the leading ETF analysts, has predicted that both BlackRock and Fidelity will join the XRP ETF race.

Advertisement

He is also convinced that the approval of such a product is only "a matter of time."

The confidence stems from the fact that Ripple's legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission finally appears to be over.

Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's top lawyer, announced that the company was able to significantly cut the fine from $125 million to a mere $50 million. The SEC initially wanted Ripple to shell out $2 billion. The injunction that was imposed against Ripple as part of the final judgment is also expected to be dropped at the SEC's request.

Advertisement

As reported by U.Today, Fidelity officially submitted its Solana ETF filing on Tuesday.