    Fed Reserve Vice Chair's Statement Sparks Crypto Market Moves

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 5/02/2025 - 12:30
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson has recently made crucial comments regarding rate cuts, with the implications for Bitcoin, Ethereum and the broader crypto space now being assessed.

    According to CNBC, Jefferson stated Tuesday that the central bank should be cautious when adjusting interest rates in an uncertain policy climate. The Fed vice chair echoes previous sentiment from other officials, saying that it is in the Fed's best interests to proceed cautiously while it assesses changing conditions.

    The remarks came less than a week after the FOMC chose to keep the policy rate unchanged at 4.25% to 4.5%. The Fed committee had reduced the federal funds rate by a total of one percentage point in the previous three meetings after rapidly raising it to battle an increase in inflation.

    Over the past year, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures price index, has dipped. In December, the rate rose 2.6% year on year, significantly below its peak but still above the Central Bank's 2% target. Jefferson predicted that inflation might continue to fall, but he tempered his expectations.

    How crypto reacted

    The crypto market saw mixed price action in the early Wednesday session, with a handful of crypto assets sustaining Tuesday's gains. However, a few had slight losses at press time.

    Over the weekend, Bitcoin fell sharply as market players responded to macroeconomic concerns. Bitcoin and other digital assets experienced significant declines and then a relief rally on Monday, with BTC falling from $104,000 to $91,178 before recovering. ETH fell as low as $2,150 on Monday before recovering to its current price of $2,763. Solana fell to a low of $176 before recovering to its current price of $203.

    Bitcoin was trading at $99,600, down 1.02% in the last 24 hours and around 10% off its record high of $109,114 reached on Jan. 20, 2025. Ethereum, Cardano, Tron, Avalanche, Shiba Inu, PEPE and Algorand sustained gains between 1.75% and 7%.

    According to Ali, Bitcoin has reclaimed a critical demand zone between $96,475 and $99,360 as support. As long as this level holds, the odds favor the bulls, especially if the $102,350-$103,900 supply wall breaks.

