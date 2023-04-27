XRP Suddenly Drops to $0 on Bitrue, 3.1 Trillion SHIB at Risk as Voyager Deal Fails, BONE Scores Fourth Exchange Listing in Days: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

XRP suddenly plunges to $0 on Bitrue exchange, here's what happened

Yesterday, Bitrue users were shocked to see their XRP long positions liquidated as a result of the asset’s sudden plunge to almost zero on the exchange, $0.0001. Following several complaints shared by Bitrue users on Twitter, the issue was commented on by XRP enthusiast and crypto lawyer Bill Morgan. According to his explanation, a false wick on XRP futures on Bitrue dropped the XRP price to almost zero, which liquidated XRP long positions even though XRP’s price on the market did not fall below $0.46. Several hours later, Bitrue confirmed the incident, calling it a “technical glitch.” In a Twitter thread, the exchange described the corrective measures it will take to assist the affected users. First, all positions made at the time of the incident will be reversed, and the margin amount will be returned to user accounts. Second, for users who have been liquidated, all losses will be nullified, and their margin amount will be refunded to their accounts.

3.1 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) at risk as Voyager deal fails

Binance US , the U.S. wing of global exchange Binance, has backed off from its decision to acquire bankrupt crypto broker Voyager Digital. The cancelation of the deal was explained by the hostile regulatory environment in the United States. It is worth noting that Voyager’s wallet still contains $260 million in crypto assets in aggregate, with half of them being USDC and the other half in other cryptos, including 3.1 trillion SHIB worth $32 million. Previously, U.Today reported that if Voyager were sold to Binance US, trillions of SHIB could be poured onto the market, which would have an unpredictable effect on Shiba Inu token quotations. With the tokens still in Voyager's wallet, the situation has now grown even more unclear. Earlier, hundreds of billions of tokens were sold off from the bankrupt crypto broker's address, and the initial balance was over 6 trillion SHIB. It remains unknown whether the sale directly from the wallet will continue.

