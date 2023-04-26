Shiba Inu's BONE Scores New Exchange Listing: Details

This would be BONE's fourth exchange listing in days

Shiba Inu's governance token and Shibarium gas token, BONE, has secured a new exchange listing. This time it is on India's popular crypto exchange, Flitpay.

Flitpay, in a new tweet, has announced that BONE is now live on its platform, as it has listed the BONE/INR pair. Users can now trade and invest in BONE/INR pair on the Flitpay app or web with zero fees.

As reported, Flitpay teased BONE listing by presenting its community with the choices it intended to list in a poll. The two options presented, BONE and REEF, were listed on the crypto exchange as the votes gathered indicate community interest in the platform listing both.

This would be BONE's fourth exchange listing in days. The week started with Seychelles-based crypto exchange OKX announcing the listing of BONE, after it emerged as the top winner in a poll. As reported, major Asian crypto exchange Huobi Global announced it was listing Bone Shibaswap (BONE).

CetoEX, a top Dubai-based crypto exchange, also announced the listing of BONE this week. At the time of writing, BONE was posting a recovery, marginally up in the last 24 hours at $1.07.

Top Japanese crypto exchange reaffirms SHIB support

Bitpoint, a major Japanese crypto exchange, has reaffirmed its support for SHIB. In a new tweet, the crypto exchange made it known that it currently supports 17 cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu (SHIB).

In November 2022, Bitpoint became the first major Japanese crypto exchange to list SHIB. This year, SHIB went live on OKcoin Japan as it continues to gain attention from Japanese crypto exchanges.