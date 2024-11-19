XRP Spikes 82% in Week, Biggest Breakout Ahead; SHIB Finally Exits Downtrend, MicroStrategy Announces Insanely Big Bitcoin Purchase: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP rockets 82% in week, but mega golden cross signals biggest breakout ahead

XRP has recently been the talk of the crypto town thanks to its remarkable price surge of more than 80%, reaching a three-year high of $1.265 per token. This unexpected momentum can be attributed to both a growing interest in XRP and notable regulatory developments on the U.S. market. As a result, the asset's price has broken out of the triangle accumulation that has lasted since 2018, suggesting the potential for what could be the most significant price breakout in XRP's history. In addition, a golden cross is forming on XRP's weekly price chart, indicating the possibility of a future rally. However, while the formation of a golden cross can signal upward trends, it can also mark the end of the token's rally, as it was, for example, in April 2021.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) finally breaks out of downtrend

Based on current price movement and on-chain metrics, Shiba Inu seems to be breaking out from its long downtrend . After months of consolidation, SHIB is approaching a critical resistance level at $0.000025, which could lead to significant price gains. The token has successfully surpassed the 50-day and 200-day exponential moving averages, often seen as bullish indicators. Additionally, the meme token saw a noticeable increase in trading volume, which signals growing investor interest. According to recent on-chain data, large holders have demonstrated substantial activity lately, with $2.69 billion in transactions over $100,000. Sixty-one percent (61%) of SHIB holders are currently in profit, which may promote additional accumulation. While large holder concentration suggests strong support, it also introduces the risk of volatility if these investors decide to take profits. Thus, it is essential for traders to remain cautious.

