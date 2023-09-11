XRP, SOL, ETH Among Key Assets in FTX’s $3.4 Billion Liquidation Plan

Mon, 09/11/2023 - 18:28
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cryptocurrency markets are bracing for impact as FTX, the troubled crypto exchange that declared bankruptcy last year, nears approval for a massive $3.4 billion asset liquidation
XRP, SOL, ETH Among Key Assets in FTX’s $3.4 Billion Liquidation Plan
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cryptocurrency traders are on high alert as FTX, the beleaguered crypto exchange, moves closer to a $3.4 billion asset liquidation plan

The liquidation, likely to get approval this Wednesday, will include significant volumes of several popular cryptocurrencies, including Solana ($SOL), Bitcoin ($BTC), and Ethereum ($ETH).

FTX liquidations loom

FTX crypto exchange's proposal to liquidate over $3 billion in recovered crypto assets has caused fresh concerns among investors, who fear that the large-scale sell-off could further destabilize an already struggling cryptocurrency market.

The price of Bitcoin has dipped below the $25,000 level, with the FTX sale likely remaining the main bearish catalyst. 

Last month, the bankrupt crypto exchange partnered with Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital to sell, stake, and hedge its $3 billion crypto holdings. It aims to return funds to creditors in fiat currency without affecting the asset's value.

Despite FTX's attempts to secure its assets by bridging tokens back to their native blockchains, skepticism remains high among market observers. 

Related
No Bars Behind Bars? FTX Founder's Lawyers Decry Shoddy Prison Internet

In the meantime, the exchange is pursuing legal action against cross-chain service LayerZero Labs with the goal of recovering $21 million in assets.

The restart plan: FTX 2.0

In spite of its precarious position, FTX appears to be eyeing a comeback. A Delaware court filing shows that more than 75 bidders have been approached to gauge interest in backing a restart of the failed crypto trading platform. 

The deadline for new bids is set for Sept. 24. This relaunch could be a significant shot in the arm for a crypto market still reeling from FTX's bankruptcy and the ensuing industry-wide fallout.

The unfolding FTX saga comes amid growing investor anxieties and regulatory scrutiny in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency market.

#XRP News #Solana News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano Heads into Depression, As New ADA Price Prediction From Top Analyst Shows
09/11/2023 - 21:52
Cardano Heads into Depression, As New ADA Price Prediction From Top Analyst Shows
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image SOL and MATIC Price Analysis for September 11
09/11/2023 - 18:00
SOL and MATIC Price Analysis for September 11
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Arbitrum (ARB) Whales Selling? Here's What Data Shows
09/11/2023 - 17:00
Arbitrum (ARB) Whales Selling? Here's What Data Shows
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov