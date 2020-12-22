XRP Collapses 10 Percent as SEC Prepares to Sue Ripple, Garlinghouse, and Larsen

News
Tue, 12/22/2020 - 05:03
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The SEC is set to file a landmark lawsuit against Ripple and its two most high-profile executives
XRP Collapses 10 Percent as SEC Prepares to Sue Ripple, Garlinghouse, and Larsen
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to file a lawsuit against San Francisco-based enterprise blockchain company Ripple over illegal sales of XRP, its affiliated cryptocurrency, according to a report published by the Wall Street Journal.   

While the U.S. securities watchdog is yet to confirm the landmark suit, its announcement was front-run by none other than Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.    

On Twitter, he described it as the “final act” of SEC Chairman Jay Clayton who is set to conclude his tenure at the end of 2020:  

Today, the SEC voted to attack crypto. Chairman Jay Clayton - in his final act - is picking winners and trying to limit US innovation in the crypto industry to BTC and ETH.  

Not mincing words, the chief executive compared Clayton to the Grinch, a fictional character who plotted to ruin Christmas for a whole village.    

Both Garlinghouse and the company’s former CEO, Chris Larsen, will also act as defendants in the lawsuit.   

Related Ripple Is Still Liable for Illegal XRP Sales, According to Lead Plaintiff in Class-Action Lawsuit
Related
Ripple Is Still Liable for Illegal XRP Sales, According to Lead Plaintiff in Class-Action Lawsuit

XRP suffers a double-digit plunge   

XRP has plunged over 10 percent on the news to an intraday low of $0.476.

XRP
Image by tradingview.com

In June 2019, for comparison, Kin, the token of social messaging app Kik had its much worse, collapsing by over 30 percent when the SEC announced its suit. After attempting to fight the regulator, the embattled company eventually settled the suit this October with a $5 million fine.                    

On a recent podcast, Garlinghouse claimed that U.S. citizens would need a broker dealer license in order to trade XRP if the cryptocurrency were to be declared a security by the SEC. 

However, he also mentioned that over 90 percent of RippleNet customers were not from the U.S.

SBI Holdings Chairman Yoshitaka Kitao said that the company was ready to work with Ripple on its expansion in Asia, noting that there is already regulatory clarity in Japan:

Japan’s FSA has already made it clear that XRP is not a security. I’m optimistic that Ripple will prevail in the final ruling in the  US. SBI Holdings remains a steadfast partner to Ripple, and looks forward to expanding together in Asia.        

#Ripple News#SEC#Cryptocurrency Crime
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Bitcoiners Celebrating #HODLDay. See The Post That Started It
News
12/18/2020 - 17:39

Bitcoiners Celebrating #HODLDay. See The Post That Started It

Alex Dovbnya
article image MicroStrategy Acquires Another $650 Million Worth of Bitcoin
News
12/21/2020 - 13:19

MicroStrategy Acquires Another $650 Million Worth of Bitcoin

Yuri Molchan
article image £20 Billion Asset Manager Ruffer Announces Bitcoin Allocation After Dumping Gold
News
12/15/2020 - 18:16

£20 Billion Asset Manager Ruffer Announces Bitcoin Allocation After Dumping Gold

Alex Dovbnya