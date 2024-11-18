    Original U.Today article

    XRP Skyrocketing: Will It Continue or End Here? Shiba Inu (SHIB) is Missing Out Massively, Bitcoin (BTC) Paints Problematic Divergence

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    The market is clearly in a pivotal state
    Mon, 18/11/2024 - 0:01
    XRP has grown remarkably breaking through the $1 threshold and hitting new highs as a result of higher trading volumes and more investor interest. But given the present momentum it begs the question: will XRP be able to maintain its upward trajectory or will a reversal soon occur?

    According to the provided chart an RSI reading above 80 indicates that XRP is in an overbought phase. This usually indicates that a correction is likely to occur soon. The asset continues to attract interest as evidenced by the high trading volumes. Additionally technical levels are very important. XRP is facing resistance around the $1.10 mark which it has yet to break through convincingly. 

    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Support is situated between $0.95 and $1.00 which may be a crucial level in the event of a correction. XRP may continue its rally to $1.20 and higher if it can overcome the present resistance at $1.10. But sustained trading volume and ongoing investor interest are needed to keep this upward momentum going.

    XRP Skyrocketing: Will It Continue or End Here? Shiba Inu (SHIB) is Missing Out Massively, Bitcoin (BTC) Paints Problematic Divergence
     If not there's a good chance that the market will head back to the support area which is centered around $0. 95 and has a lot of buy orders. In the near future holders of XRP might experience volatility particularly if profit-taking starts after the recent surge. Long-term investors however are likely to maintain their optimism regarding future growth as long as fundamental factors and general market conditions remain favorable. Right now XRP is at a turning point. 

    If the asset can break through resistance and hold current levels its upward momentum could continue. On the other hand, overbought signals point to a possible short-term correction. To determine the assets trajectory for the upcoming week investors should keep a close eye on the crucial levels of $0.95 and $1.10.

    Shiba Inu's lack of strength

    Once a meme coin favorite Shiba Inu is showing a concerning stagnation in growth trailing its top-10 peers. On-chain data provides insight into the reasons behind SHIBs poor performance as other significant cryptocurrencies are seeing significant rallies. The price is currently consolidating below important resistance levels indicating that SHIB is having difficulty maintaining its previous rally. 

    Even with a recent spike in trading volume it seems like the momentum has cooled off. There is no obvious direction of movement as indicated by the current RSI level of about 62 which shows that SHIB is neither overbought nor oversold. The main cause of SHIBs stagnation is revealed by analyzing on-chain data. 

    As soon as the price moves higher many investors start to profit. SHIB has reached a ceiling as a result of the ongoing sell pressure which has kept it from experiencing steady growth. Furthermore SHIBs value is still being diminished by the sheer volume of tokens in use. It becomes difficult to achieve meaningful price appreciation when there is a diverse investor base holding trillions of tokens unless there is a significant increase in buy-side demand. 

    The performance of SHIB is bad in comparison to the other top ten cryptocurrencies. Even though cryptocurrency assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum are reaching all-time highs, the Shiba Inus ecosystem seems to be having trouble drawing in long-term investors who could steady its price movement. 

    Bitcoin can become troublemaker 

    Recently Bitcoin  has experienced a remarkable surge in value surpassing $90,000 and aiming for even greater heights. But the state of the market right now might not be as optimistic as it first appears. Bitcoins Relative Strength Index (RSI) is showing a divergence that is causing concern and suggesting possible instability in the future. 

    A crucial indicator for determining how strongly prices are moving is the RSI. The price of Bitcoin has been rising steadily but the RSI is exhibiting divergence which occurs when the price reaches higher highs but the RSI does not. A possible reversal is set in motion when this disparity frequently signals that the assets upward momentum is waning. Long-term bullish rallies frequently exhibit these divergences which frequently act as a precursor to an approaching correction. 

    For now Bitcoin is in overbought territory indicating that the market may be overheated. Significant sell-offs may result if Bitcoin does bounce back from its peak of $90,000 particularly as traders and investors scramble to lock in profits. If the price falls below important support levels like $78,000 or $70,000 it might worsen the situation and drag the entire cryptocurrency market down with it. 

    This would be especially undesirable for altcoins as many of them depend on the bullish momentum of Bitcoin to maintain their own rallies. Widespread market instability could result from a Bitcoin correction that sets off a chain reaction. The RSI divergence should not be disregarded even though Bitcoin is still a dominant market. 

    In order to withstand possible downward pressure Bitcoin must consolidate and establish stronger support levels if it is to continue its rally sustainably. Otherwise the market might be about to experience a pullback which would reset it before any more bullish activity. Investors ought to exercise caution and monitor important indicators.

