    Bitcoin (BTC) Top Is In? What's Happening

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin top could be in, suggesting problematic rally continuation
    Sun, 17/11/2024 - 10:36
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Historical data indicates that meme coin volume spikes frequently correspond with the peaks of the price of Bitcoin; the recent surge in the volume of trading in meme coins is causing concern throughout the cryptocurrency market. Every significant increase in meme token volume like those in early 2021, mid-2021 and mid-2023 corresponds with notable peaks in the price of Bitcoin followed by notable corrections.

    At the moment Bitcoin is trading slightly above $91,000, setting new annual records and igniting a general uptrend in optimism. The overlay of the Bitcoin price and meme coin volume, however, points to a cautious approach. The magnitude of recent meme coin trading volume spikes is comparable to those of previous events that preceded Bitcoin market peaks.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The price chart for Bitcoin shows that it has risen parabolically in recent weeks. The asset may be due for a cooling-off period as indicated by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is circling close to overbought levels. High levels of activity are also evident in volume trends, which may indicate a shift from accumulation to distribution among larger holders. Even though it would be easy to think that this time is different, it is impossible to overlook the convergence of on-chain signals and historical data.

    After surpassing crucial resistance levels at $70,000 and $80,000, Bitcoin is currently up against psychological resistance at $100,000. The strength of selling pressure may determine whether we witness a retracement to support levels of $78,000 or even $68,000 if meme coin activity signals another Bitcoin peak.

    The behavior of the cryptocurrency market is still cyclical, and trends like these are frequently significant. In order to determine whether Bitcoin's current rally has more room to grow or whether this spike in meme coin mania is actually an indication of an impending reversal, investors should monitor trading volume dynamics, on-chain activity and macroeconomic factors.

    #BTCUSD #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

