    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 16

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has price of Bitcoin (BTC) reached overbought area yet?
    Sat, 16/11/2024 - 13:07
    The weekend has started positively for most of the top 10 coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.71% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is breaking the local support of $90,900. If the daily bar closes below this level or near it, the drop may continue to the $90,000 range tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto has once again bounced off the resistance of $91,846. If sellers' pressure continues, there is a possibility of a correction to the $89,000-$90,000 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A better picture is on the weekly chart. At the moment, there are no reversal signals yet.

    If the candle closes near its peak, traders may witness a test of a new all-time high shortly.

    Bitcoin is trading at $91,011 at press time.

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

