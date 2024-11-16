Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 16

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started positively for most of the top 10 coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.71% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is breaking the local support of $90,900. If the daily bar closes below this level or near it, the drop may continue to the $90,000 range tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto has once again bounced off the resistance of $91,846. If sellers' pressure continues, there is a possibility of a correction to the $89,000-$90,000 range soon.

Image by TradingView

A better picture is on the weekly chart. At the moment, there are no reversal signals yet.

If the candle closes near its peak, traders may witness a test of a new all-time high shortly.

Bitcoin is trading at $91,011 at press time.