XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bitcoin Adoption Skyrockets as New Partnership Emerges

Wed, 08/23/2023 - 14:05
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
SHIB, Bitcoin, XRP and 70 other cryptocurrencies onboard in Brazil as new Binance Pay partnership is born
XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bitcoin Adoption Skyrockets as New Partnership Emerges
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A groundbreaking partnership is reshaping Brazil's financial landscape as Binance introduces its revolutionary payment solution, Binance Pay, to the thriving market of the world's fifth-largest country. This strategic move not only promises to modernize payment mechanisms but also propels the adoption of major cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu (SHIB), XRP and Bitcoin to unprecedented heights.

Related
4.6 Trillion SHIB Moved Between Two New Wallets as SHIB Begins to Recover

As local merchants integrate the crypto giant's payment service, these popular cryptocurrencies are at the forefront of this transformative trend. Among the most notable partners are Weo Games, a prominent gaming retailer, which now accepts crypto payments for popular titles like League of Legends and Valorant.

On the Brazilian side, this paradigm shift will be facilitated by Latam Gateway, collaborating closely with Binance to ensure smooth operations. The partnership is concluded under the regulatory control of the Central Bank of Brazil to ensure compliance and reliability in the payment ecosystem.

Related
SHIB, DOGE, BTC, XRP Now Receive Major Adoption Boost in USA: Details

While the launch of Binance Pay in Brazil is monumental on its own, its integration has once again magnified the popularity of prominent cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, the pioneering digital asset; XRP, renowned for its transformative potential in financial services and community favorite Shiba Inu (SHIB) have all experienced an unprecedented surge in adoption recently as the global financial landscape continues to evolve.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #XRP News #Ripple News #Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Polkadot's Astar Network (ASTR) Prints Rare 12% Surge, Here's Reason
08/23/2023 - 13:47
Polkadot's Astar Network (ASTR) Prints Rare 12% Surge, Here's Reason
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image XRP Becomes Favorite Bet in South Korea, BTC, ETH Come Next
08/23/2023 - 13:33
XRP Becomes Favorite Bet in South Korea, BTC, ETH Come Next
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP Ledger Smashes Big Milestone With 82 Millionth Ledger Reached
08/23/2023 - 13:20
XRP Ledger Smashes Big Milestone With 82 Millionth Ledger Reached
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide