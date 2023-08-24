XRP, SHIB and BTC Adoption Surges Thanks to New Partnership, Ripple's Top Execs Show New Trial Schedule, SHIB Hits New Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Take a look at what happened in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top three news stories.

XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bitcoin adoption skyrockets as new partnership emerges

According to a recent announcement on Binance's blog, the exchange is introducing its Binance Pay payment solution to the Brazil market. Thanks to this move, the country's merchants will be able to provide a new alternative for payments that can attract new customers and boost the adoption of major cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu, XRP and Bitcoin. The Brazilian debut of Binance Pay started by establishing partnerships with Weo Games, the first gaming platform in Latin America to accept crypto payments, and website builder WordPress. To ensure smooth operations, Binance is collaborating with Latam Gateway, a Brazilian payment service provider; this partnership is concluded under the regulatory control of the Central Bank of Brazil.

Ripple's Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen show new trial schedule

In a recent development in the Ripple-SEC legal saga, two of Ripple's top executives, Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen, have informed Judge Torres of their availability for the trial in 2024. In a document from Aug. 22, the individual defendants stated that they will be unavailable for trial from April 1, 2024, through April 14, 2024, but are open for trial proceedings in the second quarter of the same year. Informing in this way is standard practice in legal processes, which is done to ensure that the trial proceeds without unnecessary delays or rescheduling. As previously reported by U.Today, Ripple has scored a victory in a three-year legal case over XRP's security status. However, the battle is far from over, as the SEC has decided to appeal the court's decision, leading to a new trial.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) smashes new adoption milestone