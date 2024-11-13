DOGE Price Prediction for November 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Some cryptocurrencies have already entered a correction phase, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 6.66% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE might have found a local support level of $0.3512. If growth continues, one can expect a test of the resistance of $0.4160 by the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of DOGE is trading within the yesterday's daily candle. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, sideways trading in the zone of $0.32-$0.42 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions as only a few days remain until the bar's closure.

However, if it happens above the vital zone of $0.40 and near $0.4385, there is a chance to see a level breakout, followed by a test of the $0.45-$0.50 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.3796 at press time.