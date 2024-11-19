    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 19

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect Bitcoin to test (BTC) new all-time high this week?
    Tue, 19/11/2024 - 14:26
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 19
    Buyers keep dominating sellers, according to CoinStats.

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 1.81% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is near the local resistance of $92,159. If it breaks out, growth may lead to a test of the $93,000 mark shortly.

    On the longer time frame, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the $91,909 level. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and keep the rate above that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to a potential all-time high.

    From the midterm point of view, the price of BTC keeps rising after the bullish candle's closure. 

    As there are no reversal signals yet, traders may expect a test of $94,000 by the end of the week.

    Bitcoin is trading at $92,173 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

