Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 19

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers keep dominating sellers, according to CoinStats.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 1.81% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is near the local resistance of $92,159. If it breaks out, growth may lead to a test of the $93,000 mark shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the $91,909 level. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and keep the rate above that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to a potential all-time high.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of BTC keeps rising after the bullish candle's closure.

As there are no reversal signals yet, traders may expect a test of $94,000 by the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $92,173 at press time.