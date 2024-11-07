Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for November 7

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins might need some time to accumulate energy for a further move, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) keeps rising, going up by 3.40% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's growth, the price of ADA remains bullish on the hourly chart. If the upward move continues to the resistance, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.38 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is also bullish. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, traders may witness a test of the resistance level of $0.3860 by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of ADA is far from key levels.

However, if the weekly candle closes around the current prices, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.4158 level soon.

ADA is trading at $0.3739 at press time.