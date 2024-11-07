    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for November 7

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long may upward move of Cardano (ADA) last?
    Thu, 7/11/2024 - 14:01
    Most of the coins might need some time to accumulate energy for a further move, according to CoinMarketCap.

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) keeps rising, going up by 3.40% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's growth, the price of ADA remains bullish on the hourly chart. If the upward move continues to the resistance, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.38 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is also bullish. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, traders may witness a test of the resistance level of $0.3860 by the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of ADA is far from key levels. 

    However, if the weekly candle closes around the current prices, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.4158 level soon.

    ADA is trading at $0.3739 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

