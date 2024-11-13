SHIB Price Prediction for November 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market might need time to gain energy for a further move, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has dropped by almost 17% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's decline, the rate of SHIB keeps looking bearish on the hourly chart. The price is near the support of $0.00002333.

If bears' pressure continues, there is a chance to see a level breakout, followed by a test of the $0.000023 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the daily closure in terms of the $0.00002440 level. If it happens and the bar closes near its low, the correction may lead to a test of the $0.000021-$0.000022 range soon.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the rate of SHIB has made a false breakout of the resistance of $0.00002954. If the bar closes around the current prices or below, traders may witness a test of the support level until the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.0000024 at press time.