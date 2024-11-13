    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for November 13

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect further upward move from SHIB?
    Wed, 13/11/2024 - 12:12
    SHIB Price Prediction for November 13
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market might need time to gain energy for a further move, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has dropped by almost 17% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's decline, the rate of SHIB keeps looking bearish on the hourly chart. The price is near the support of $0.00002333. 

    Related
    XRP Price Prediction for November 12
    Tue, 11/12/2024 - 09:15
    XRP Price Prediction for November 12
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If bears' pressure continues, there is a chance to see a level breakout, followed by a test of the $0.000023 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the daily closure in terms of the $0.00002440 level. If it happens and the bar closes near its low, the correction may lead to a test of the $0.000021-$0.000022 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the rate of SHIB has made a false breakout of the resistance of $0.00002954. If the bar closes around the current prices or below, traders may witness a test of the support level until the end of the month.

    SHIB is trading at $0.0000024 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 13, 2024 - 12:05
    Ex-Binance CZ and Vitalik Buterin’s Unscheduled Meeting Excites Crypto Community
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 13, 2024 - 11:56
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale With 636,437% Gains Transfers out First BTC in Years
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Warped Games Announces Official Partnership with Mysten Labs to build on Sui
    MiniTon Announces Seed Funding Round to Pioneer the Future of Mass Adoption in Web3
    Augmented World Expo EU Celebrates Unprecedented Xr Growth, Releases News Highlights From Day One of the Conference
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for November 13
    Ex-Binance CZ and Vitalik Buterin’s Unscheduled Meeting Excites Crypto Community
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale With 636,437% Gains Transfers out First BTC in Years
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD