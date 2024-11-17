SHIB Price Prediction for November 17

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins remain in the green zone at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has fallen by 1.71% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is rising after a breakout of the local resistance of $0.00002481. If the daily bar closes far from this mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.000026 range.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of SHIB has almost touched the support level of $0.00002283 again. However, bulls have not accumulated enough energy for a further sharp move.

In this regard, sideways trading in the zone of $0.00002450-$0.00002650 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of SHIB is in the middle of the wide channel between the support of $0.00002107 and the resistance of $0.00002954. As neither bulls nor bears are dominating, traders may witness an ongoing consolidation in the range of $0.000022-$0.000028.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002519 at press time.