    SHIB Price Prediction for November 17

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect one more price blast from SHIB?
    Sun, 17/11/2024 - 13:38
    Most of the coins remain in the green zone at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has fallen by 1.71% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is rising after a breakout of the local resistance of $0.00002481. If the daily bar closes far from this mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.000026 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of SHIB has almost touched the support level of $0.00002283 again. However, bulls have not accumulated enough energy for a further sharp move.

    In this regard, sideways trading in the zone of $0.00002450-$0.00002650 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of SHIB is in the middle of the wide channel between the support of $0.00002107 and the resistance of $0.00002954. As neither bulls nor bears are dominating, traders may witness an ongoing consolidation in the range of $0.000022-$0.000028.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002519 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

