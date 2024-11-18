    Original U.Today article

    SOL and BNB Price Prediction for November 18

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Which altcoins can keep rising this week?
    Mon, 18/11/2024 - 15:42
    SOL and BNB Price Prediction for November 18
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A new week has started with ongoing bulls' dominance, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SOL/USD

    The rate of Solana (SOL) has risen by 3.82% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's growth, the price of SOL has not yet fixed above yesterday's peak. Thus, if today's bar closes with a long wick, bears may seize the initiative, which may lead to a correction to the $225-$230 range.

    SOL is trading at $243.32 at press time.

    BNB/USD

    Unlike SOL, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has dropped by 0.67% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the rate of BNB keeps accumulating energy for a further move. The absence of buyers and sellers' energy is confirmed by the declining volume. 

    In this case, sideways trading in the area of $610-$650 is the more likely scenario.

    BNB is trading at $620.77 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

