SOL and BNB Price Prediction for November 18

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A new week has started with ongoing bulls' dominance, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has risen by 3.82% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's growth, the price of SOL has not yet fixed above yesterday's peak. Thus, if today's bar closes with a long wick, bears may seize the initiative, which may lead to a correction to the $225-$230 range.

SOL is trading at $243.32 at press time.

BNB/USD

Unlike SOL, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has dropped by 0.67% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of BNB keeps accumulating energy for a further move. The absence of buyers and sellers' energy is confirmed by the declining volume.

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $610-$650 is the more likely scenario.

BNB is trading at $620.77 at press time.