Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Approaches $94K

The price of Bitcoin recently reached a new record high of $93,874 on the Bitstamp exchange.

The market cap of the leading cryptocurrency has now surged to as high as $1.85 trillion, according to recent data provided by CoinGecko.

Bitcoin is now up by more than 33% during this November after adding 11% in October.

Jesse Colombo, a prominent trader, has noted that the largest cryptocurrency is currently in the process of breaking out of its triangle pattern on the four-hour chart.

If the breakout holds, Bitcoin should "run" to the much-coveted $100,000 level, according to Colombo.

Bitcoin is now breaking out of its triangle/pennant pattern on the 4-hour intraday chart.



The most recent Bitcoin price uptick comes following the launch of spot ETF options in the US.