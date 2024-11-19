    Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Approaches $94K

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin (BTC) might quickly reach $100,000, according to this top trader
    Tue, 19/11/2024 - 18:35
    Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Approaches $94K
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    The price of Bitcoin recently reached a new record high of $93,874 on the Bitstamp exchange.

    The market cap of the leading cryptocurrency has now surged to as high as $1.85 trillion, according to recent data provided by CoinGecko. 

    Bitcoin is now up by more than 33% during this November after adding 11% in October.

    Jesse Colombo, a prominent trader, has noted that the largest cryptocurrency is currently in the process of breaking out of its triangle pattern on the four-hour chart. 

    If the breakout holds, Bitcoin should "run" to the much-coveted $100,000 level, according to Colombo. 

    The most recent Bitcoin price uptick comes following the launch of spot ETF options in the US. 

    As reported by U.Today, the launch of these options was described as a "paradigm shift" by cryptocurrency mogul Mike Novogratz.

