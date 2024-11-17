    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for November 17

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has correction of DOGE started yet?
    Sun, 17/11/2024 - 11:25
    Buyers keep controlling the situation on the market on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has declined by 4.30% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is testing the local resistance of $0.3679. If bulls' pressure continues and the daily candle closes near that mark or above, the breakout may lead to a test of the $0.38 area.

    On the daily time frame, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the resistance of $0.3513. If the bar closes far from it, the growth may continue to the important zone of $0.40. Such a scenario is relevant for the upcoming week.

    From the midterm point of view, the price of the meme coin is far from the key levels. In this case, one should focus on the weekly candle closure in terms of its peak.

    If it happens near $0.40, the upward move is likely to continue. In another case, there is a possibility of a correction to the $0.30 range.

    DOGE is trading at $0.3662 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

