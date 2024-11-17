DOGE Price Prediction for November 17

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers keep controlling the situation on the market on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 4.30% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is testing the local resistance of $0.3679. If bulls' pressure continues and the daily candle closes near that mark or above, the breakout may lead to a test of the $0.38 area.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the resistance of $0.3513. If the bar closes far from it, the growth may continue to the important zone of $0.40. Such a scenario is relevant for the upcoming week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of the meme coin is far from the key levels. In this case, one should focus on the weekly candle closure in terms of its peak.

If it happens near $0.40, the upward move is likely to continue. In another case, there is a possibility of a correction to the $0.30 range.

DOGE is trading at $0.3662 at press time.