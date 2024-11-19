XRP Price Prediction for November 19

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins remain bullish; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 3.30% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is near the local support of $1.0816. If the daily bar closes around that level, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $1.07 zone.

On the bigger time frame, none of the sides is dominating as the rate is trading within yesterday's bar. In this case, there are low chances of expecting any sharp moves.

All in all, sideways trading in the area of $1-$1.15 is the most likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle's closure. If it happens far from its peak and with a long wick, traders may witness a correction to the $0.90-$1 range by the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $1.1030 at press time.