    XRP Price Prediction for November 19

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has correction of XRP started yet?
    Tue, 19/11/2024 - 13:35
    Most of the coins remain bullish; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    XRP is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 3.30% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is near the local support of $1.0816. If the daily bar closes around that level, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $1.07 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, none of the sides is dominating as the rate is trading within yesterday's bar. In this case, there are low chances of expecting any sharp moves. 

    All in all, sideways trading in the area of $1-$1.15 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle's closure. If it happens far from its peak and with a long wick, traders may witness a correction to the $0.90-$1 range by the end of the month.

    XRP is trading at $1.1030 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

