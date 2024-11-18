BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for November 18

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears remain weaker than bulls, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 0.17% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BTC is closer to the resistance than to the support. However, one should focus on the bar's closure.

If it happens near the $92,000 mark or above and with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $93,483 level.

Bitcoin is trading at $90,634 at press time.

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) is unchanged since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Unlike BTC, the rate of the chief altcoin is near the support of $3,028. If buyers cannot seize the initiative soon, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a test of the $3,000 mark.

Ethereum is trading at $3,095 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer today, rising by 3.78%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's growth, the price of XRP is far from the support level. Thus, the volume is low, which means buyers need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this regard, sideways trading in the range of $1.05-$1.20 is the more likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $1.1519 at press time.