    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for November 11

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can upward move of Solana (SOL) continue until end of week?
    Mon, 11/11/2024 - 13:51
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for November 11
    Bulls keep controlling the situation on the crypto market after the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    SOL/USD

    The rate of Solana (SOL) has increased by 5.43% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is rising after a breakout of the local resistance of $212.38. If the growth continues and the daily bar closes far from that mark, there is a chance to see a test of the $230-$240 zone.

    On the biggest time frame, the rate of SOL keeps growing after yesterday's bullish closure. In this case, traders should focus on the closure in terms of the $215.27 level. 

    If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the upward move is likely to continue to the $240 range.

    On the weekly chart, the price of SOL has accumulated enough energy for midterm growth. In this regard, the rise may lead to a test of the $250 mark by the end of the month.

    SOL is trading at $217.55 at press time.

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

