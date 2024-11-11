Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for November 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls keep controlling the situation on the crypto market after the weekend, according to CoinStats.

SOL chart by CoinStats

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has increased by 5.43% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is rising after a breakout of the local resistance of $212.38. If the growth continues and the daily bar closes far from that mark, there is a chance to see a test of the $230-$240 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the biggest time frame, the rate of SOL keeps growing after yesterday's bullish closure. In this case, traders should focus on the closure in terms of the $215.27 level.

If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the upward move is likely to continue to the $240 range.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the price of SOL has accumulated enough energy for midterm growth. In this regard, the rise may lead to a test of the $250 mark by the end of the month.

SOL is trading at $217.55 at press time.