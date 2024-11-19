    Satoshi Nakamoto's Historic Bitcoin Forum Journey Started 15 Years Ago

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin has since grown, reaching $1.81 trillion in market capitalization
    Tue, 19/11/2024 - 16:00
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Historic Bitcoin Forum Journey Started 15 Years Ago
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Fifteen years ago today, on Nov. 19, 2009, Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, joined the Bitcoin forum. Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance highlighted this significant milestone in Bitcoin's history in an X post.

    Between 2009 and 2010, Satoshi was active in the community, sharing insights, addressing technical concerns and responding to community questions. These posts remain a treasure trove for Bitcoin historians, providing glimpses into the mind of the person — or group — behind the world’s first cryptocurrency. However, Satoshi's presence on the Bitcoin forum was very brief but impactful.

    A few years after publishing the Bitcoin white paper and mining the genesis block, Satoshi exited the cryptocurrency scene. The Bitcoin white paper was launched on Oct. 31, 2008, while the genesis block was mined on Jan. 3, 2009.

    On April 23, 2011, the BTC creator sent an email to another Bitcoin developer, informing him that he had "moved on to other things" and that the cryptocurrency's future was "in good hands. "Since then, Satoshi's previously known email accounts have been out of communication.

    Though Satoshi Nakamoto has left the social media world, this early forum participation created the framework for the thriving Bitcoin community that exists today. Satoshi and early contributors started conversations that helped enhance Bitcoin's technology and inspired countless other blockchains.

    Satoshi's legacy lives on

    Fifteen years after Satoshi joined the Bitcoin forum, Bitcoin as a cryptocurrency has grown far beyond the forum where it all began. It is now a trillion-dollar asset class and the driving force behind technological innovation, as Satoshi's legacy also remains deeply ingrained in the cryptocurrency community. However, the identity of Satoshi remains unknown even to now.

    Numerous speculations have surrounded Satoshi’s identity, with some arguing that Satoshi Nakamoto was the pseudonym of a group of cryptographers rather than a single person.

    At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $91,673 and valued at $1.81 trillion.

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

