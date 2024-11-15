Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for November 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The majority of the coins are in the red zone today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 1.17% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is falling after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.6050. If the fall continues, one can expect a test of the $0.57 zone shortly.



Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of ADA is far from key levels. The daily bar is also far from its peak, which is a bearish signal.

If the situation does not change by the end of the day, traders may witness an ongoing decline to the $0.55 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of Cardano (ADA) is neither bullish nor bearish. The rate is trading within yesterday's bar. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.50-$0.65 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

ADA is trading at $0.5874 at press time.