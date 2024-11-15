    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for November 15

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect ongoing rise from Cardano (ADA)?
    Fri, 15/11/2024 - 11:40
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for November 15
    The majority of the coins are in the red zone today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 1.17% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is falling after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.6050. If the fall continues, one can expect a test of the $0.57 zone shortly.
     

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of ADA is far from key levels. The daily bar is also far from its peak, which is a bearish signal. 

    If the situation does not change by the end of the day, traders may witness an ongoing decline to the $0.55 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of Cardano (ADA) is neither bullish nor bearish. The rate is trading within yesterday's bar. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.50-$0.65 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

    ADA is trading at $0.5874 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

