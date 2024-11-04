SOL and BNB Price Prediction for November 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the coins have come back to the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has increased by 1.77% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of SOL is trading within yesterday's bar. The volume keeps falling, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move.

All in all, ongoing consolidation in the zone of $160-$170 is the most likely scenario.

SOL is trading at $163.65 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has followed the growth of SOL, going up by 0.91%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of BNB is trading similar to SOL. Neither buyers nor sellers are dominating, which means there are low chances to expect any sharp moves soon. In this case, sideways trading in the narrow range of $550-$560 is the more likely scenario.

BNB is trading at $558.79 at press time.