    SOL and BNB Price Prediction for November 4

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can prices of Binance Coin (BNB) and Solana (SOL) grow this week?
    Mon, 4/11/2024 - 15:38
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The rates of most of the coins have come back to the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    SOL/USD

    The price of Solana (SOL) has increased by 1.77% over the last day.

    On the daily chart, the rate of SOL is trading within yesterday's bar. The volume keeps falling, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move. 

    All in all, ongoing consolidation in the zone of $160-$170 is the most likely scenario.

    SOL is trading at $163.65 at press time.

    BNB/USD

    Binance Coin (BNB) has followed the growth of SOL, going up by 0.91%.

    From the technical point of view, the rate of BNB is trading similar to SOL. Neither buyers nor sellers are dominating, which means there are low chances to expect any sharp moves soon. In this case, sideways trading in the narrow range of $550-$560 is the more likely scenario.

    BNB is trading at $558.79 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

