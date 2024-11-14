    Ethereum Whale Activity Skyrockets — Will Prices Follow?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ethereum received $157 million inflows amid booming market sentiment
    Thu, 14/11/2024 - 15:33
    Ethereum Whale Activity Skyrockets — Will Prices Follow?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has seen a significant surge in whale activity. Whales, or large holders, have been making notable moves on the market, raising questions on what this implies for price.

    According to Lookonchain, a fresh whale wallet recently accumulated 7,389.5 ETH, valued at approximately $23.44 million, some hours back. This recent purchase brings the whale's total accumulation to 18,049 ETH, worth around $59.3 million, over the past three days.

    In contrast, two other whales deposited a combined total of 11,286 ETH, valued at $36 million, to Binance, according to Lookonchain. Depositing large amounts of ETH to an exchange like Binance could indicate a potential sell-off, which might exert downward pressure on the price.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ethereum Surpasses $3,000, Three Reasons Behind Comeback
    Sun, 11/10/2024 - 14:06
    Ethereum Surpasses $3,000, Three Reasons Behind Comeback
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    BTC Creator Satoshi Nakomoto Now 19th Richest Person in World: Report
    Elon Musk’s Dogecoin Tweet Drives DOGE Army Nuts With Excitement
    ‘Planning The Bitcoin $100,000 Party’: MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor
    BlackRock Discloses New Position in IBIT

    The contrasting actions of these whales highlight the complex dynamics at play on the cryptocurrency market. While accumulation by whales typically suggests bullish sentiment and can drive prices higher, large deposits to exchanges might signal impending sales, which could lead to price drops.

    Ethereum marks $157 million inflow

    According to the most recent CoinShares report, digital asset investment products saw inflows of $1.98 billion, while price action pushed global AuM to a new high of $116 billion.

    Bitcoin topped inflows with $1.8 billion, totaling $9 billion since the U.S. Federal Reserve reduced interest rates for the first time this cycle in September. Ethereum, which has been struggling, had inflows of $157 million last week, the highest inflow since the ETF launched in July of this year, marking a considerable improvement in sentiment.

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Skyrockets 230% in Massive Whale Activity
    Tue, 10/01/2024 - 14:26
    Ethereum (ETH) Skyrockets 230% in Massive Whale Activity
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Ethereum price reached a high of $3446 on Nov. 12 after seven consecutive days of gains before dipping.

    At the time of writing, ETH was down 0.56% in the last 24 hours to $3,192 and would mark the third day of declines if today closes in red. If the $3,446 level is surmounted, ETH might rise to $3,800 and eventually $4,094.

    Meanwhile, the short-term advantage will shift to bearish if the ETH price falls below $2,900.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 14, 2024 - 15:28
    Shiba Inu Shows Special Pattern Indicating Potential Uptrend, Controversial XRP Outlook Shared by Top Crypto Trader, Coinbase Lists PEPE Meme Coin: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    News
    Nov 14, 2024 - 15:12
    Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Reveals Hidden Value of Cryptocurrency
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Tectum Partners with CryptoAutos to Advance Real-World Cryptocurrency Payments
    BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) Invests in Prosper’s Native Tokens to Support New Focus on Bitcoin Mining
    From Points to Planes: How M3 Establishes a Sustainable Community Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum Whale Activity Skyrockets — Will Prices Follow?
    Shiba Inu Shows Special Pattern Indicating Potential Uptrend, Controversial XRP Outlook Shared by Top Crypto Trader, Coinbase Lists PEPE Meme Coin: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Reveals Hidden Value of Cryptocurrency
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD