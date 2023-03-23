XRP Rewards Announced by Major Singaporean Exchange: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

MEXC Global, a Singaporean exchange, has announced rewards for XRP traders. Its newly launched ETF Trade Mining event will allow users to trade selected XRP token pairs and share the corresponding prize pool.

The total prize pool, in this case, is 6,500 XRP tokens, with the promotion running from March 22 to March 24 at 4:59 p.m. UTC. On both days, 50% of the total prize pool, which is 3,250 XRP, will be shared daily and automatically distributed to users' accounts.

MEXC Global, a leading exchange located in Singapore and registered in Victoria, Seychelles, also announced support for the Coreum airdrop, where 50 million xCORE tokens (options tokens with a strike option price of $10) will be airdropped to SOLO and XRP holders, as reported.

Community pushes XRP relisting on exchanges

The XRP community is pushing for a relisting of XRP on exchanges following recent developments regarding the Coinbase exchange.

Coinbase should relist #XRP to get back at the SEC 😂 — XRPcryptowolf (@XRPcryptowolf) March 22, 2023

In the most recent move in a protracted battle between the regulator and the cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase said it got a notice from the SEC officially announcing its intention to pursue enforcement action against the largest U.S. crypto exchange.

In a filing on Wednesday, Coinbase stated that the so-called Wells Notice relates to some elements of its exchange, such as an unspecified segment of its listed digital assets, the staking service Coinbase Earn and Coinbase Wallet.

In related news, Ripple president Monica Long says the company is optimistic about reaching a positive resolution to the SEC case. Monica Long recently discussed the company's legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a CNBC interview.