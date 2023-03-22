XRP Holders to Receive Airdrop From This Singaporean Exchange: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Singapore-based crypto exchange Bitrue has announced an upcoming airdrop for XRP users. In a recent tweet, it was announced that the xCORE Airdrop is now live. Users are required to lock in their SOLO and XRP assets before 3:50 a.m. UTC on March 24 to receive the xCORE airdrop.

xCORE is an option token that can be exchanged for CORE tokens, the native token of the Coreum blockchain.

The mainnet for the Coreum blockchain is scheduled to go live on March 24, 2023, at around 4:00 a.m. UTC. To promote engagement in the new Coreum ecosystem, the Coreum team has prepared community airdrops.

In this, 50 million xCORE tokens (options tokens with a strike option price of $10) will be airdropped to SOLO and XRP holders, together with 100 million CORE tokens to COREUM holders.

Ads Ads Ads Ads

As reported, Korea's largest exchange, MEXC Global, has announced support for the xCORE airdrop.

XRP price jumps

The price of XRP rose sharply, climbing to a four-month high in the process. XRP rose by as much as 20% to reach highs of $0.494 on March 21 before easing off slight gains.

At the time of writing, XRP was up 16.6% in the last 24 hours to $0.451. The sixth-largest cryptocurrency is also up 22% weekly, outperforming the top 10 in daily and weekly gains. XRP suddenly gained strength against Bitcoin after days of underperformance.

According to a Fox Business piece by Eleanor Terrett, the legal battle between Ripple and the SEC might soon draw to a close.

It cites lawyers working on the case who say that federal district judge Analisa Torres might rule on summary judgment motions in the coming days.

This could hand either Ripple or the SEC a victory. Another outcome might be that the judge could order the case to go to trial, which would cause months-, or even years-long delays for the industry, which urgently needs regulatory clarity.