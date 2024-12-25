Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    XRP Rally Pauses — Is Bitcoin Breakout Next?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Market closely watching XRP's next direction
    Wed, 25/12/2024 - 15:51
    XRP Rally Pauses — Is Bitcoin Breakout Next?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP’s recent rally has come to a halt after achieving highs near $3, leaving the market wondering what happens next. Amid the current uncertainty on the crypto market, XRP appears to be consolidating, particularly in its Bitcoin trading pair. Could a breakout against BTC be on the horizon?

    Advertisement

    Over the past few weeks, XRP has been a standout performer, gaining traction amid positive developments in the broader crypto market and positive sentiment around the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin launch.

    XRP rose to highs of $2.90 on Dec. 3, while also reaching highs of $0.00003 in its Bitcoin pairing, a level last seen in May 2021.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Xmas Rally: 'There Is No Second-Best Christmas Gift'
    Dogecoin Whales on Move: 270 Million DOGE Shifted Within 96 Hours
    BlackRock's Ethereum ETF Greatly Outperforming Bitcoin ETF
    XRP's Flag Pattern: What to Expect? Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Equilibrium, Bitcoin (BTC) Critical Support Level Reached
    Article image
    XRP/BTC Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    However, after this feat, the rally seems to have entered a cooling-off phase. The XRP/BTC trading pair, which assesses XRP's relative strength to Bitcoin, has slowed and settled into a range, signaling that the next move could be pivotal.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ripple's RLUSD Jumps $3 Million With Fresh Minting
    Wed, 12/25/2024 - 13:02
    Ripple's RLUSD Jumps $3 Million With Fresh Minting
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Traders are eyeing the $0.0000265 and 0.00003 BTC levels as significant barriers for XRP. A breakthrough above these key levels could signal the next leg of the rally.

    XRP’s rally may have paused, but the market is on the lookout for a clear direction on where it trends next. Whether XRP breaks out or declines, its next moves might shape its trajectory in the short term.

    XRP/USD price analysis

    At the time of writing, XRP was down 0.73% in the last 24 hours to $2.29. XRP has moved in a range since hitting highs of $2.90 on Dec. 3. The RSI around the midpoint indicates a balance between supply and demand, implying the likelihood of range trading between $1.90 and $2.90 in the coming days.

    Related
    XRP Defies Hourly Death Cross With 5% Price Jump
    Sat, 12/21/2024 - 14:20
    XRP Defies Hourly Death Cross With 5% Price Jump
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The recent price action has created a symmetrical triangle pattern, which is often regarded as a continuation pattern but sometimes acts as a reversal pattern. If the price rises and breaks above the triangle, the chances of a break above $2.91 increase.

    A break and close below the triangle, on the other hand, may indicate that XRP has reached its short-term peak. Such a move might pull XRP to the 50-day SMA at $1.73.

    #XRP News #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Dec 25, 2024 - 15:47
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 25
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Dec 25, 2024 - 15:43
    Several Bitcoin Mutual Funds to Go Live in Israel
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Conversational AI & Customer Experience Summit 2025 Asia
    LBank Awarded Best CEX at Crypto.News Awards 2024
    Gate Group Announces Acquisition of Coin Master Co., Ltd., Officially Entering the Japanese Market
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Rally Pauses — Is Bitcoin Breakout Next?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 25
    Several Bitcoin Mutual Funds to Go Live in Israel
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD