XRP Rally: Key Price Trigger Nears Amid 31% Surge

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a sensational turn of events, the XRP token has continued its remarkable upward trajectory, marking its third consecutive week of substantial gains. Since mid-October, the popular cryptocurrency has surged by an astonishing 31%, showcasing resilience in the face of the crypto market's inherent volatility.

Today, XRP stands at an impressive $0.6424, reaching levels not seen since early August.

XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

However, this surge is far from a standalone phenomenon. The community is abuzz with anticipation as the Ripple Swell conference approaches, scheduled to take place in Dubai from Nov. 8-9. Despite the public disconnect between Ripple and XRP, the market acknowledges the profound impact the conference has on XRP's price movements.

Advertisement

Will XRP price swell too?

The Ripple Swell conference traditionally heralds significant announcements, ambitious plans and the unveiling of innovative developments. This year promises to be no exception, raising the expectation that XRP's price chart may soon paint another green candlestick.

Yet, every coin has two sides. For investors who entered the XRP market in mid-October, this potential surge offers a tempting opportunity to lock in profits. Some may choose to offload their holdings, trading their tokens for tangible gains and redistributing the currency to the pockets of newcomers.

As the Ripple Swell conference draws near, it is clear that the XRP market is set for another eventful week. The big question on everyone's mind is, what chapter in the history of XRP's price will be written this time?