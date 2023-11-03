Advertisement
XRP Eyes Potential Price Rally Amid Ripple Event, Similar to Solana (SOL) and Cardano

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
In wake of Solana and Cardano's recent successes, XRP stands poised for substantial price rally, driven by highly anticipated Ripple event in Dubai
Fri, 11/03/2023 - 12:27
Cover image via www.freepik.com

XRP may be gearing up for a significant price rally, following in the footsteps of Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA). Recent market trends and upcoming events hint at a bullish trajectory for XRP, drawing parallels to the successes of these two prominent tokens.

Cardano (ADA) Forms Unexpected Support Amid 13% Price Jump

Solana, for instance, experienced a remarkable 64% surge over the past two weeks, primarily fueled by the highly anticipated Solana Breakpoint conference, which unfolded from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4. Meanwhile, Cardano's ADA token witnessed an impressive 25.2% increase in the same time frame, coinciding with the ongoing Cardano Summit 2023.

""
SOL and ADA to USD by CoinMarketCap

XRP enthusiasts have their sights set on the forthcoming Ripple Swell 2023 event, scheduled for Nov. 8-9 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. Although Ripple and XRP operate independently, the token's price is intricately linked to Ripple's actions, given its significant utilization within Ripple's financial services.

Why?

The impending Ripple Swell conference carries the potential to catalyze XRP's price action. Any major announcements or revelations from Ripple regarding its activities and future plans are poised to trigger a sharp increase in XRP token values.

PayPal v. SEC: Pro-XRP Lawyer and SEC Veteran Argue Over PayPal (PYUSD) Stablecoin's Future

Even without the Ripple Swell catalyst, XRP has already displayed its potential, surging by more than 28% in the last three weeks. This consistent upward trajectory further bolsters the expectations for a positive trend in XRP's price, especially when aligned with a significant event like Ripple Swell.

""
XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

Investors and crypto enthusiasts should monitor upcoming conferences with a focus on specific cryptocurrencies. The success stories of Solana and Cardano emphasize the importance of staying informed and vigilant when it comes to these major events.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

