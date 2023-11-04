XRP Reclaims Key Level as Interesting Altcoin Scenario Begins

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP, the fifth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, saw a rebound in the week, reaching highs of $0.626 on Nov. 2.

Crypto markets experienced a volatile week as the current rise spread beyond Bitcoin and into smaller-cap assets. Several tokens caught a glimpse of the bull market, rising more than 10% in a week.

XRP, for example, had seven out of eight days in the green and was still in the green at press time. XRP has gained 1.05% in the last 24 hours to $0.614 and has gained 12.58% in the last seven days.

Historically, crypto cycles have followed the pattern of Bitcoin leading the first spike, with capital gradually shifting to lower caps and riskier bets.

This week, crypto witnessed a rally beyond Bitcoin as many smaller-cap assets realized substantial gains.



▶️Most of the top performers this week were either bluechip DeFi protocols or smaller layer 1 tokens.

▶️Historically crypto cycles have followed the trend where Bitcoin… pic.twitter.com/y2srXioOPo — IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) November 3, 2023

This week's trend suggests this rotation is beginning to take place as Bitcoin and Ethereum move sideways. Despite the rotation into riskier assets, demand for crypto looks to be mostly organic, led by spot buying, according to IntoTheBlock.

This is evidenced by the most recent CoinShares report. As stated, digital asset investment products had $326 million in inflows, the biggest single week of inflows since July 2022. Bitcoin saw 90% of the inflows at $296 million.

The increased optimism has also resulted in considerable inflows into altcoins. In the last week, XRP received $0.2 million in inflows.

What's next?

If the $0.626 barrier is breached, XRP buyers will attempt to push the price to the next hurdle at $0.67. This level may once again present a significant test to buyers, but if they breeze their way through, the rally might extend to $0.75 and then to $0.85.

If bears want to make a comeback, they'll have to tug the XRP price back below the MA 200 at $0.5310, from whence it might reach $0.52, which corresponds to the MA 50.

XRP moving averages are expected to make a crossover in the coming days, so traders should keep an eye on this development.