Ripple CEO and SEC Chair to Share Stage Amid Legal Drama: Details

Intrigue awaits as Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and SEC Chair Gary Gensler are set to speak at the DC Fintech Week 2023, slated from Nov. 6 to 9.

CryptoLaw founder John Deaton draws attention to this on X, posting an amusing response to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) tweet that announced the event.

For the XRP community, the irony is undeniable, and this appears to be another victory for Ripple. Michael Barr, a former Ripple advisor, will also be among the key speakers at the event.

The XRP community seems thrilled with the lineup of speakers at the event, which includes Michael Novogratz, Galaxy CEO Sheila Warren, Jessica Rusu and Nellie Liang.

More interesting and quite ironic is that the SEC Chair Gary Gensler will be sharing the stage with executives of crypto firms the SEC has scored losses against in legal tussles.

It should be recalled that in October, the SEC was dealt a blow in the Ripple case when Judge Torres refused the regulator's effort to appeal its earth-shattering loss.

The most recent win in the Ripple SEC lawsuit saw the dismissal of the charges against Ripple's Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.

The SEC's claim that individual defendants Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen aided and abetted Ripple's violation of Section 5 of the Securities Act through "institutional sales" of XRP was dismissed, marking yet another significant victory in the case.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler will be sharing the stage with Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein.

The SEC scored a loss against Grayscale after the U.S. District Court of Appeals ruled in August that the agency was wrong to reject Grayscale's application to list an exchange-traded fund that tracks the price of Bitcoin. The SEC chose not to appeal this ruling, accepting its loss.