Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    BlackRock Ethereum ETF Breaking Charts: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    BlackRock now in clear lead with Ethereum ETF inflows
    Thu, 19/12/2024 - 11:27
    BlackRock Ethereum ETF Breaking Charts: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The BlackRock iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) has continued outperforming its peers after recording a 14-day inflow streak. Per data from Farside Investors, ETHA recorded an $81.9 million inflow on Dec. 18, bringing its total inflow to $3.446 billion.

    Advertisement

    BlackRock Ethereum ETF setting pace

    BlackRock has always outperformed its peers across its suite of crypto ETF products. Since Ethereum ETF products got approval from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Fidelity appeared to take the lead in inflows relative to BlackRock.

    Related
    BlackRock Ethereum ETF Climbs to Top 4 With Record Inflows
    Wed, 12/11/2024 - 14:44
    BlackRock Ethereum ETF Climbs to Top 4 With Record Inflows
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    However, the tide has changed over the past two weeks. While both BlackRock and Fidelity’s FETH scored inflows until the latter broke the trend with no flow at all on Dec. 18, the former outshone the latter in terms of flow value.

    With the $3.446 billion that ETHA has recorded, Fidelity’s FETH currently boasts $1.386 billion. BlackRock has propped up the Ethereum ETF market at a time when expectations for the coin have started soaring despite intense market volatility.

    This sustained interest from corporate investors is considered good for Ethereum. With capital flow and ETH purchases, the coin might see an increase in price in the long run, effectively helping to kickstart the much-anticipated altcoin season.

    Ethereum price outlook

    Inflows into the Ethereum ETF market have yet to do much to sustain price growth over the past week.

    Related
    Ethereum ETFs Break Record With $332 Million Inflows
    Sat, 11/30/2024 - 12:15
    Ethereum ETFs Break Record With $332 Million Inflows
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    As of this writing, Ethereum's price has decreased by 5.09% to $3,672.86. While the causative factor behind the current price slip-off is tied to the Federal Reserve chairman's dismissal of a strategic Bitcoin reserve for the country, the ETF market could not prevent the sell-offs.

    There are projections of an imminent recovery in Ethereum's price moving forward. Despite close ties to ETF performance, the Ethereum network brandishes other major fundamentals that can help fuel a rebound.

    #BlackRock #Ethereum ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 19, 2024 - 11:02
    Ripple CTO Explains Why XRP Still Matters
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Dec 19, 2024 - 9:20
    Massive 400 Billion SHIB From Early Whale Stuns Major US Exchange
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bety.com: Crypto Casino Based on Blockchain and Hash Value Revolutionizes Gambling Industry
    WELF Announces Token Listing on MEXC
    An Innovation for Content Creators: AI18+ Token Launches on PancakeSwap on December 19
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BlackRock Ethereum ETF Breaking Charts: Details
    Ripple CTO Explains Why XRP Still Matters
    Massive 400 Billion SHIB From Early Whale Stuns Major US Exchange
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD