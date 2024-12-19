BlackRock Ethereum ETF Breaking Charts: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The BlackRock iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) has continued outperforming its peers after recording a 14-day inflow streak. Per data from Farside Investors, ETHA recorded an $81.9 million inflow on Dec. 18, bringing its total inflow to $3.446 billion.

BlackRock Ethereum ETF setting pace

BlackRock has always outperformed its peers across its suite of crypto ETF products. Since Ethereum ETF products got approval from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Fidelity appeared to take the lead in inflows relative to BlackRock.

However, the tide has changed over the past two weeks. While both BlackRock and Fidelity’s FETH scored inflows until the latter broke the trend with no flow at all on Dec. 18, the former outshone the latter in terms of flow value.

Make that *14* straight days of inflows into iShares Ethereum ETF… https://t.co/xLRYPeW8m6 — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) December 19, 2024

With the $3.446 billion that ETHA has recorded, Fidelity’s FETH currently boasts $1.386 billion. BlackRock has propped up the Ethereum ETF market at a time when expectations for the coin have started soaring despite intense market volatility.

This sustained interest from corporate investors is considered good for Ethereum. With capital flow and ETH purchases, the coin might see an increase in price in the long run, effectively helping to kickstart the much-anticipated altcoin season.

Ethereum price outlook

Inflows into the Ethereum ETF market have yet to do much to sustain price growth over the past week.

As of this writing, Ethereum's price has decreased by 5.09% to $3,672.86. While the causative factor behind the current price slip-off is tied to the Federal Reserve chairman's dismissal of a strategic Bitcoin reserve for the country, the ETF market could not prevent the sell-offs.

There are projections of an imminent recovery in Ethereum's price moving forward. Despite close ties to ETF performance, the Ethereum network brandishes other major fundamentals that can help fuel a rebound.