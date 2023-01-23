XRP Price Soars, Whales Respond by Moving 336 Million XRP: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to several tweets recently published by Whale Alert crypto tracker, over the past 16 hours, a staggering amount of XRP tokens has been shoveled by large cryptocurrency wallets.

The largest XRP chunk among these totals nearly 222 million tokens.

Close to 350 million XRP transferred

The aforementioned crypto tracker shared details of four consecutive transfers that carried 48,700,000; 34,000,000 and 32,000,000 XRP. On top of that, a whopping 221,500,000 XRP tokens were moved between wallets that Whale Alert tagged as "unknown."

Bithomp XRP-focused analytics platform, though, reported that those 221.5 million XRP were shoveled from a wallet linked to the Binance exchange. The destination was the U.S.-based Bittrex platform.

Bittrex wallets were also spotted in the rest of these transfers. Whales shoveled 34,000,000 and 32,000,000 XRP to Bitstamp wallets.

Ads Ads

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 221,500,000 #XRP (89,110,472 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/COhPoeLOIN — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) January 22, 2023

XRP price goes up

As per data shared by CoinMarketCap, over the past 24 hours, the price of the sixth largest cryptocurrency XRP, has jumped by around 4%. This rise continues the overall increase by nearly 10% the token has seen in the past seven days.

At the time of this writing, XRP is changing hands at the $0.4211 level. One of the main reasons for the rise is the recent growth of flagship crypto Bitcoin. Over the weekend, it managed to briefly break above the $23,000 level.