    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu lead developer issues comment on massive SHIB burn rumor
    Sat, 30/11/2024 - 11:43
    Shytoshi Kusama Triggers SHIB Army With 1 Billion USD Wallet SHIB Burn Tweet
    Shytoshi Kusama, the enigmatic lead of the Shiba Inu team, has triggered a mixed reaction from the SHIB community with what seems to be a sarcastic tweet about SHIB burns.

    He has also retweeted a post on the upcoming update of the automated SHIB burn system that the Shiba Inu team plans to implement soon.

    "Burn from billion dollar wallet"

    The pseudonymous lead developer shared his excitement about “a burn came from the billion dollar wallet, pre-announced.” But then he hinted that there was actually no burn and “that wallet is still frozen in time.” “Ok, back to work then,” he said, signing off.

    The SHIB community reacted in a mixed manner with some posting GIFs, showing they were laughing their heads off, while others began criticizing Kusama and revealing the original tweet that Shytoshi referred to.

    It was a tweet published by @Shibtoshi_SG, the founder of the SquidGrow meme coin, who seems to be positioning himself as a SHIB influencer and challenging Kusama’s authority on X. The CEO commented on the recent 61 million SHIB burn, saying that he was raising it to 1 billion coins.

    Many also sent critiques at Shytoshi Kusama for lack of progress with SHIB burns and Shiba Inu development in general.

    SHIB devs burn 300 million SHIB monthly: Major SHIB developer

    Kaal Dhairya, the top SHIB pseudonymous dev and the right hand of Shytoshi Kusama, has published a tweet about what is happening with the current automated system of Shiba Inu burns.

    He made that post as a comment in a debate on the X app under Kusama's recent post. Dhairya stated that the “semi/auto” burns have been working for months now, removing more than 300 million SHIB from circulation every month. The developer said that yesterday, he burned more than 80 million — these funds come from Shibarium gas fees paid in BONE.

    However, the developer warned that the burn system is going down into maintenance soon “to introduce an even better, cheaper burn mechanism.” First, he said that it would be running on Shibarium itself but then Dhairya corrected himself to say that SHIB burns will still be taking place on the Ethereum chain so far. But they are planning to improve that later.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

