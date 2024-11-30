Shytoshi Kusama Triggers SHIB Army With 1 Billion USD Wallet SHIB Burn Tweet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shytoshi Kusama, the enigmatic lead of the Shiba Inu team, has triggered a mixed reaction from the SHIB community with what seems to be a sarcastic tweet about SHIB burns.

He has also retweeted a post on the upcoming update of the automated SHIB burn system that the Shiba Inu team plans to implement soon.

"Burn from billion dollar wallet"

The pseudonymous lead developer shared his excitement about “a burn came from the billion dollar wallet, pre-announced.” But then he hinted that there was actually no burn and “that wallet is still frozen in time.” “Ok, back to work then,” he said, signing off.

The SHIB community reacted in a mixed manner with some posting GIFs, showing they were laughing their heads off, while others began criticizing Kusama and revealing the original tweet that Shytoshi referred to.

It was a tweet published by @Shibtoshi_SG, the founder of the SquidGrow meme coin, who seems to be positioning himself as a SHIB influencer and challenging Kusama’s authority on X. The CEO commented on the recent 61 million SHIB burn, saying that he was raising it to 1 billion coins.

Many also sent critiques at Shytoshi Kusama for lack of progress with SHIB burns and Shiba Inu development in general.

SHIB devs burn 300 million SHIB monthly: Major SHIB developer

Kaal Dhairya, the top SHIB pseudonymous dev and the right hand of Shytoshi Kusama, has published a tweet about what is happening with the current automated system of Shiba Inu burns.

He made that post as a comment in a debate on the X app under Kusama's recent post. Dhairya stated that the “semi/auto” burns have been working for months now, removing more than 300 million SHIB from circulation every month. The developer said that yesterday, he burned more than 80 million — these funds come from Shibarium gas fees paid in BONE.

Before you start spreading misinformation, maybe do some research. The semi/auto burns have been working for months, burning over 300M+ SHIB—in fact, I just burned 80M+ SHIB a few minutes ago and enjoyed the cool animation at the end. Soon, the burn will go into maintenance to… pic.twitter.com/qYF4cJfu1R — Kaal (@kaaldhairya) November 29, 2024

However, the developer warned that the burn system is going down into maintenance soon “to introduce an even better, cheaper burn mechanism.” First, he said that it would be running on Shibarium itself but then Dhairya corrected himself to say that SHIB burns will still be taking place on the Ethereum chain so far. But they are planning to improve that later.