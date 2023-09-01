XRP Price History Unveils 'Red September' Dilemma

Fri, 09/01/2023 - 10:13
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
XRP price history tells what's next as September starts with red candle
XRP Price History Unveils 'Red September' Dilemma
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In the early days of September, XRP enthusiasts and investors have been greeted with a red candle, as the cryptocurrency's value dipped by over 1.5%, settling at $0.5 per token. The burning question on everyone's minds: what's next for XRP? The answer might lie in its historical September performance.

""
XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

According to data from CryptoRank, XRP has an average return of 15.1% in the ninth month of the year, an impressive figure at first glance. However, a deeper dive into the archives reveals a more nuanced story. XRP's history in September has seen it finish in the red more often than not.

Since 2013, four Septembers have stood out as stellar performers for XRP, boasting gains ranging from 46.2% to a staggering 94.4%: in 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2021. In contrast, the remaining six Septembers were marred by losses, leading to a median profitability of -1.39%.

""
XRP Monthly Returns by CryptoRank

This trend suggests that XRP is more likely to end September in negative territory compared to its closing price in August. However, the cryptocurrency market is far from an exact science, as evidenced by these historical fluctuations.

card

While statistics provide valuable insights, the crypto market is often driven by unpredictable factors such as regulatory changes, market sentiment and external events. Thus, while history can serve as a guide, it cannot paint the full picture of XRP's September trajectory.

As the month unfolds, XRP holders and traders need to keep a keen eye on the markets, hoping that September's historical patterns will not necessarily dictate its future.

#XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Among Cryptocurrencies Now Supported by Arculus Digital Security Platform
09/01/2023 - 09:48
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Among Cryptocurrencies Now Supported by Arculus Digital Security Platform
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Crypto Lawyer Hails Ripple for 'Not Settling Like the SEC Assumed'
09/01/2023 - 08:54
Crypto Lawyer Hails Ripple for 'Not Settling Like the SEC Assumed'
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Falls Unexpectedly, Here's What Happened
09/01/2023 - 08:37
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Falls Unexpectedly, Here's What Happened
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan