XRPL's Rippled Update to Include Game-Changing Feature

Fri, 09/01/2023 - 05:26
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The RippleX engineering team has rolled out a notable update to the XRP Ledger with a focus on enhancing security and trust in digital asset transactions
XRPL's Rippled Update to Include Game-Changing Feature
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The RippleX engineering team announced yesterday a significant update to the XRP Ledger, aiming to bring a heightened level of trust and safety to digital asset transactions. 

Known as the Clawback feature, this will be part of a proposed amendment, XLS-39, to the ledger's existing infrastructure. 

As the name suggests, this feature allows businesses that issue digital tokens or assets to take back those assets under special conditions, such as when an account is lost or when fraud is detected. In simple terms, it adds a layer of safety by giving the issuer more control over their tokens after they've been distributed.

The Clawback feature aims to balance the needs of both the issuer and the token holder. For example, if you own tokens and get locked out of your account, the business that issued those tokens could use Clawback to move your tokens to a new, secure account. This adds a safety net for users, helping prevent the loss of assets.

card

This feature could be particularly useful for financial institutions and other regulated businesses. It offers an additional tool to meet increasingly strict rules around online security and trust. In cases of fraud or other malicious activities, issuers can swiftly take action by reclaiming the assets, reinforcing trust and integrity within their ecosystems.

The Clawback feature is optional and must be specifically activated. It also can't be applied to XRP, the digital currency native to the XRP Ledger. Once activated for certain assets, the setting is permanent and cannot be undone.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ethereum (ETH) on Verge of Death Cross
09/01/2023 - 01:00
Ethereum (ETH) on Verge of Death Cross
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image XRP Inches Closer to Horizontal Support After Erasing Recent Gains
08/31/2023 - 20:35
XRP Inches Closer to Horizontal Support After Erasing Recent Gains
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image JPMorgan Eyes Crypto Travel with New Trademark
08/31/2023 - 18:02
JPMorgan Eyes Crypto Travel with New Trademark
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya