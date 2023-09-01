Crypto Lawyer Hails Ripple for 'Not Settling Like the SEC Assumed'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP holders' lawyer and crypto attorney John Deaton has come out again to hail blockchain payments firm Ripple Labs Inc with respect to its ongoing fight with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Taking to his favorite communications platform, the X app, Deaton said innovators in the Web3.0 ecosystem should stop bowing down to transient regulators.

Contextualizing accolade

This statement comes in response to a similar post from fellow attorney and Ripple Labs' chief legal officer (CLO), who noted that lawyers should not be told not to poke the bear as that is the only way to fight regulators who have political agendas.

To Deaton, the fact that Ripple Labs and its two indicted executives, Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen, chose not to settle with the SEC as the regulator might have assumed, has proven that they did not succumb to intimidation from the markets regulator. Deaton and the top industry leaders have considered the handling of Ripple and its executives in its lawsuit as a one-of-a-kind decision that is billed to favor the whole industry in the long term.

Stop bowing down to transient regulators. Fight back if you can. Kudos to Ripple and its two executives, sued individually for the sole purpose of intimidation, for not settling like the SEC assumed. https://t.co/E0uMzqBDwM — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) August 31, 2023

The decision is paying off already, as the company scored a temporary win against the SEC when Judge Analisa Torres declared that the much-disputed XRP coin is not a security when it is trading in a secondary marketplace.

However, this win is still contested by the regulator, whose request to file an interlocutory appeal has been granted by Judge Torres and acted on actively. Though industry experts, including John Deaton, believe this proposed appeal is not a threat to the extant verdict, the process needs to be experienced in order to validate the ruling.

Broader upside for XRP

The ongoing lawsuit and current developments have proven to have more upside for the XRP currency in terms of price gain. Should the verdict from Judge Torres be validated, we might see the price of XRP going parabolic in the near future.